Second place finish is best in team’s history
The Teton High Timberwolves displayed offensive prowess in last week’s state basketball tournament in western Idaho, notching their first ever appearance in the championship game, where on Saturday they had to face Sugar-Salem for the fifth time of the 21/22 season.
In the girls’ first game of the tournament, on Thursday against sixth-seeded Fruitland, the Timberwolves had a strong 50-38 showing, and IdahoSports.com named senior Kinley Brown Player of the Game after she scored 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
It’s only the second time in the past decade that the girls’ team has won in the first round of the state tournament; in 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2020 the girls were knocked out in the round of eight and proceeded through the consolation bracket (with a consolation title in 2017). Six years ago, in 2016, Teton beat Shelley 60-59 in overtime to claim third place.
But the girls came armed to best that record this year. Their victory against Fruitland led Teton to a Friday night face-off against Snake River, the Blackfoot team that had beaten the Timberwolves twice during the regular season. The second-seeded Panthers could not overcome the Driggs team’s marksmanship and Teton clinched its spot in the 3A title game with a 54-41 win over Snake River. This time it was sophomore Reese Kunz’s turn to be named Player of the Game, with a perfect percentage from the free throw line and 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
On Saturday afternoon, in an epic Mountain Rivers showdown, Teton once again met Sugar on the court at the Idaho Center in Nampa. The two teams had been duking it out in the regular season and the district tournament; in those four games, Sugar had an average margin of victory over Teton of 25.5 points.
At halftime the Diggers and Timberwolves were tied at 19, but in the second half, Sugar played to their strengths of height and experience, and won the 3A title with a 47-32 finish.
“We’re giving up inches and pounds in double digits,” Teton Coach Shon Kunz told the Post Register after the game. “We got sophomores guarding seniors that have been (at state) for three years in a row. Between experience, size and great coaching it’s always hard to match up to it.”
Teton is only graduating two girls this year, Kinley Brown and Tatum Streit, which bodes well for next season; three sophomores, Reese Kunz, Morgan Johnson, and Grace Hogan, helped lead the team to its best finish ever, while the bench was bolstered by more young talent.
“It’s a great group of kids. Hopefully, they can just build on it,” Coach Kunz said. “They’re young. We have a lot of talent coming back in the next few years. I told them it’s hard to show up one time in the big house and win. Hopefully, they can build on it and come back and get it another day.”