The Mountain Rivers Conference saw no upsets in the district tournament, with the Teton High girls’ basketball team besting South Fremont and falling to Sugar-Salem each time the teams met.
The small three-team bracket, which can sometimes feel like musical chairs, started with South and Teton facing off in Driggs on Monday, Jan. 31.
With a 55-44 win against the Cougars, the Timberwolves advanced to play against Sugar-Salem on Tuesday. In their third game of the season against the Diggers, the Timberwolves couldn’t overcome their dominant style of play, and lost 36-51. That sent Teton back to another home match against South on Feb. 3, which they again won 49-38. The district championship between Sugar and Teton was held on Feb. 8; the Timberwolves again fell to the Diggers, losing the title bout 21-53.
The girls’ basketball team will now travel for state play-in games. The first will be on the evening of Feb. 10 in Shelley against American Falls, the District 5 runner-up, and if the Timberwolves win that game, they’ll head to Pocatello for a game against a District 4 team on Feb. 12.
This year’s state tournament is at Eagle High School outside of Boise on Feb. 17-19.
The boys’ team is still wrapping up its regular season, with one final game against Sugar away on Feb. 11, after which their district play-offs will begin. They’re seeing similar results as the girls, with two wins against South and one loss against Sugar.