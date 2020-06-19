BLACKFOOT – Due to deteriorating arena conditions caused by the heavy amount of rain received in the Blackfoot area during the week, the short go round portion of the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals has been moved to the Madison County Fairgrounds in Rexburg.
The short go, which was originally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. today, will now commence in Rexburg at approximately 3 p.m.
There will be no admission for this event and there will be no wristband requirements either, so anyone wishing to attend will be welcome.
Cowboys and cowgirls from around the state are competing to qualify for the National High School Rodeo Finals which are scheduled to be held in Guthrie, Okla., at the Lazy E Arena.
