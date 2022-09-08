Magic Mountain 2022

Two Teton Valley Composite racers stood on the podium in the freshman girls category at last month’s Magic Mountain race: Ella Voigt in first and Salim Jacoby in third.

 Adam Haynes

The riders, parents, and coaches of the Teton Valley Composite Mountain Bike Team will join hundreds of their peers from across the state on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Grand Targhee Resort for the Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League bike race.

TVC is open to sixth through twelfth graders in private school, public school, and home school. In 2021 TVC received approval from the school district to be a high school club team, which means Teton High student athletes are able to letter in mountain biking.

