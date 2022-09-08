...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the Snake
Plain. Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gust up to 35 mph in the
central mountain Zones 475 and 476.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent across the Snake Plain
and in the Wood, Salmon and Lost River Valleys.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry
thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening
particularly across zone 411.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Two Teton Valley Composite racers stood on the podium in the freshman girls category at last month’s Magic Mountain race: Ella Voigt in first and Salim Jacoby in third.
The riders, parents, and coaches of the Teton Valley Composite Mountain Bike Team will join hundreds of their peers from across the state on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Grand Targhee Resort for the Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League bike race.
TVC is open to sixth through twelfth graders in private school, public school, and home school. In 2021 TVC received approval from the school district to be a high school club team, which means Teton High student athletes are able to letter in mountain biking.
Grand Targhee, which was the site of the first ever IICL race in 2014, has hosted the event every year since then. It’s always TVC’s best-attended race, and an opportunity for local kids to try out racing for the first time. It doesn’t hurt that with a starting elevation at over 8,000 feet, the ‘Ghee gives riders who are accustomed to altitude a home turf advantage.
Big teams from Pocatello, Idaho Falls, McCall, and Boise will pack the start lines on Saturday; between 600 and 700 student athletes are expected to attend. The races are divided by gender and age, and in high school there are also varsity and JV categories. Every race of the seven-weekend series is loud, fun, inspiring, and more than a little chaotic. While some riders are gunning for the podium, others are just riding with their buddies and testing their limits.
TVC only lost a few seniors after a decisive state championship win in October of 2021, and this season the team has picked up right where it left off last year. Riders attended their first race on Aug. 27 at Magic Mountain, a small ski hill near the Nevada border outside of Twin Falls, and came home with plenty of medals as well as a third place overall finish for the team. TVC’s girls’ squad in particular has grown to be a formidable force in recent years.
Top ten finishes for Teton included, in the freshman category, a win for Ella Voigt, a third place for Salim Jacoby, a ninth place for Phoebe Lewis, and a tenth place for Madison Schuehler; a second place in JV1 for Isabel Warner and a second place in JV2 for Piia Olson; a seventh place in JV1 for Dagan Restuccia, who has been showing his mettle in gravity races as well as cross country events this summer; and a tenth place finish in the elite varsity category, for Caleb Bender and Daisha Jacoby. (In 2021, in their first year of racing in high school categories, Bender took second in the state in JV1 and Jacoby was state champion in freshman.) Middle schoolers took part in a time trial in order to determine their future seeding in the very large middle school fields.
The event will run all day Saturday at Grand Targhee. For more information on the Idaho Interscholastic Mountain Bike League visit idahomtb.org.