Hunger to race drew Teton across the stateline for the Jackson Hole Invitational this past Saturday. In cool air under cloudy skies, the Timberwolf harriers seemed enlivened by the taste of autumn. Rain fell while the team was walking the course. Giant cottonwoods and willows were showing their colors. I wore a rain parka over my down vest and deployed an umbrella in the first race.
Last week, by my writing deadline on Monday, the race schedule had Teton cross country travelling north to Leadore for a small trimeet in the high basin of the Lemhi Valley. Staff constraints influenced an adjustment. Jackson Hole High School invited Teton to a larger meet with big schools.
The course started and finished at the JHHS campus but 90 percent of the race was located on a private ranch adjacent to the high school. The hay had been cut, bailed and put up but the landowner agreed to host the race only if all fans were kept off the property. The surface was exceedingly flat, if uneven, as hay fields tend to be. But it was convenient; our fans were in heavy attendance. The flat open fields allowed athletes to see their own competition spread out on the course to a degree that is unusual.
At larger Invitational races varsity athletes (each teams’ top seven) are usually separated into distinct events to reduce density. Smaller invitationals tend to combine varsity and JV athletes. That was before COVID-19 forced a rethink to race protocols. Now, many races redivide race fields. Once again, decreased numbers increases gaps between athletes. It is in these broad spaces where pain and fear can be thoroughly explored.
Seven teams were divided into 2 waves. Skyline and Evanston faced off with Jackson for the first wave of 4 races: mens and womens, varsity and JV. Those buses cleared the campus before the second wave began their pre-race rituals. Teton was to mix it up with perennial Wyoming powerhouse, Star Valley. Rigby, a force in Idaho 5A classification, was there as was Rock Springs WY, another 4A. The largest race of the day had 39 runners and the smallest, 21.
The Lobos had only 6 women in the varsity event. Despite a pre-race plan to pack up, the alpha females separated from each other inside the first half mile. The exception was the 3-4 pairing of Mackenzie Lee and Jenna Letham who paced each other the entire distance and crossed the line inside a quarter second. Sara Bagley led her team as she is inclined with her first 5k outing under 22 minutes since the state meet last year.
Breah Hunter seemed close enough to Sara the whole way to hope but never able to match Sara’s progressive acceleration. Kylie Hunter pursued the Lee-Letham pair and Eliza Wilson finished 23” behind Kylie and closing.
In the men’s varsity race, the Wolves were all well-spaced which follows Coronavirus guidance but tends to soften a team’s scoring. The journey through discomfort seems lighter work when shared. Lance Safiran led the seven-wolf pack from the gun. CG Woiwode (#2) and James Allen (#3) took solo tours through Hades as did the others.
The sequence of athletes changed little through the race though Brennen Bates (#6) was able to close on John Woiwode (#5). Was this a paradigm shift for Brennen? Next week’s race will reveal.
The women’s JV squad weighs in, young. They tend to learn basic principals each week and of course, have great potential. Kalia Moncur and Taylor Amey still have no grasp of their potential as self-imposed torture is still a fresh concept. With the greatest nonchalance, Kalia’s 24:53 was only 20 seconds behind Eliza’s time on varsity. Fellow frosh, Taylor Amey, was only 19 seconds further back.
Mirthful, Catherine Torres (#3) did what she could to stay attached early but her candle was depleted in the last half. Addie Hansen (#4) cleared herself of demons by the first mile and found her groove. Falena Hertz (#5) and Liza Marcum (#6) and Lindsey Simmons employed form-running based on skills they’d emphasized in the previous week.
Not having raced since September 5th, Ty Terry went on a tear in the men’s JV event. From the gun, he ferociously pursued excellence. Ben Adams and Gavin Behrens raced together, very focused, for the first mile and never lost sight of Ty. By 1.25 miles Ben began to move forward and Gavin could not match but he was still focused.
Ty was out ahead looking for oxygen. Ben would eventually pass Ty in the last 300m. Ty finished 8” back. These top 3 bested teammates who finished in the varsity race which will shake up the standings in next week’s contest.
Of the 30 Timberwolves who went hunting over the Pass, 29 brought back personal records or season bests. This positions Teton well for the second half of the season.
Next on the calendar is the unique and beautiful Dani Bates Invitational in the bottom of the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls. The course is hilly.
A new feature inspired by COVID precautions is that there will be freshmen only events to lead off the agenda. This creates opportunities for freshmen and shakes up the sequences of the other packs. The freshman women’s race goes off at 3PM followed by the frosh men. The JV races will follow before the varsity races take the line.