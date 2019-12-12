Team is undefeated for two years running
The Teton Middle School 8th grade girls' basketball team easily bested district rival Sugar-Salem 41-9 during the championship tournament on Dec. 6 at TMS, finishing out the season with a 15-0 record.
"I'm so proud of these girls," said Coach Patrick Hogan, who also teaches at TMS. "They bring it every time we hit the floor, whether it's practice or game time."
The girls were undefeated last year as well, and this year's 7th grade team, coached by Guy Johnson, also didn't lose a single game. In addition to the usual district suspects like Sugar and South Fremont, the girls also take on Jackson and Star Valley.
Hogan used to coach at the high school with Shon Kunz and knows that THS is looking forward to having such a strong team of athletes rising to 9th grade next year. Hogan started coaching this team of 12 when they were in 4th grade, and said the girls were very focused on district this year. Several of the girls are alumni of the volleyball team, which claimed its own championship earlier this fall.
"Everyone contributes," Hogan said. "We have games where every single girl plays and every girl scores. They did so well."
