Both THS soccer programs will return to the Idaho State 3A Championships this fall after each survived hair-raising encounters in the Mountain Rivers District tournament. The Timberwolves boys finished third at state in 2021, and the girls fourth.

The Lady Timberwolves would pull a huge upset by beating the undefeated and #1 ranked Sugar-Salem Diggers to claim the District VI championship. The defeat was utter heartbreak for the Diggers, who were on a 17-game win streak, including 3-0 and 4-0 wins over Teton this year.

