Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
please call (208) 542-6777 for help.
1 of 5
#16 Abi Barkdull was one of five Timberwolves to score in the 5-1 win over South Fremont, a well-rounded display from the home team.
In an impressive display of the beautiful game, Teton High’s girls soccer was dominant over the frankly outmatched visitors from South Fremont on Sept. 23.
The lady Timberwolves have been having a very competitive season so far, currently tied for first place in the 3A Mountain Rivers Conference.
Cathy Thomas, head coach, has seen some difficulties this season but is confident in her team’s work towards their postseason aspirations.
“This season has had some ups and downs,” said Thomas. “We have been working hard specific areas of our game to improve so that we can win the games that mean the most.”
Goalkeeper Grace Zogg has been a star for the team, with two penalty saves in her last two games. Those kind of performances have inspired confidence throughout the team.
“Grace has been playing exceptionally well right now,” said Thomas. “She has made some great saves during our games this past week and that gives our team the momentum we need to come back and secure a win in our close games.”
Now heading into the final sprint of the season, Thomas and the rest of the team are preparing for a crucial stretch with four out of five games left against conference opposition.
“Momentum is everything right now,” said Thomas. “Winning our last conference games will give us the confidence we need to play for the district championship and then on to the state tournament.”
In addition to a rock-solid goalkeeper, Teton’s attack has also been coming into form with five different goal scorers in last Thursday’s win against South Fremont.
“We are fortunate to have several goal scorers on our team, Attacking the goal and putting it in the back of the net is our most important focus right now,” said Thomas.
With the postseason fast approaching, the remaining games will be under close watch of Thomas.
“I’m looking forward to these next weeks to see what these girls are capable of,” said Thomas.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.