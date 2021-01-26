The Teton High girls’ basketball team is nearing the end of its regular season but the players still have their eye on the ball, with games against Sugar-Salem and South Fremont set for this week that will solidify the district tournament brackets.
On Jan. 15 the girls scored a win against South in their first conference match-up with a basket in the final seconds of the game. On Jan. 20 they went up against Sugar-Salem and despite a hard fight against one of the top-ranked teams in the state, Teton took a 43-67 loss. THS scorers included Reese Kunz, Morgan Johnson, Sienna Stevens, Tatum Streit, and Brooke Tibbits.
Last Saturday marked their final non-conference game of the regular season as the Timberwolves hosted Marsh Valley. It was the first home game that followed the state’s new guidelines for increased attendance at school sporting events.
Families, students fans, teams, and game personnel, including cheerleaders, are now allowed to attend in person, up to 40 percent of the gym’s capacity. The Eagles bested Teton 42-25.