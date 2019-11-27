Teton High School’s girls basketball team has kicked off its season with a handful of wins leaving the team with a 3-1 record after the first four games. The varsity team has so far snagged wins against Ririe, West Jefferson and Malad.
They currently lead the conference.
The 10-girl varsity team, composed of Kinley Brown, Aspen Lasson, Saraee Olivas, Sienna Stevens, Waklee Kunz, Jaisa Jones, Tatum Streit, Cambrie Streit, Abigail Thomas, and Annalea Brown, played their first game against Malad to secure their first win away 57-24. The team continued to dominate during their next games the following week against West Jefferson and Ririe, who has been a tough contender in past years.
“We beat Ririe, which was a big win,” said head coach Shon Kunz this week. “This was the first time I’ve been coaching and won at Ririe in the past seven years.”
With no designated captains this year, the team’s five seniors are taking the lead this winter season. Annalea Brown, Cambrie Streit, Aspen Lasson, Waklee Kunz, and Abigail Thomas round out the team’s upcoming graduates with each senior having played on the team throughout their high school careers.
“We have five seniors with a lot of experience. We’re going to be good. Our girls are shooters. If they’re on, they’re going to do well,” said Kunz.
The team to beat this year is Sugar-Salem High School, a tough competitor for Teton in the past.
“The team to beat is always Sugar. They’re six-for-six state champions so far in sports. They’re just a good team so it’s a challenge to beat them,” Kunz said.
The girls will play their next game against Ririe High School at home on Dec. 3.
