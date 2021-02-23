Twelve grapplers going to state this weekend
Four wrestlers from Teton High placed first in their classes at the 3A Mountain Rivers District tournament on Feb. 18 at South Fremont: Remy Baler (106), Colton Egbert (120), Ryker Fullmer (145), and Dawson Kaufman (285).
In the 98-pound class, Treyton Klingler (98) placed 2nd and Wilder Curren placed 6th. In 106 Luisa Araujo placed 6th; there was no girls’ category at district. Oscar Egbert took 2nd and Zachary Barclay took 3rd in 113, Tyler Sachse took 5th in 120, Jace Warsinske placed 2nd and Max Atchley placed 3rd in 126, Tucker Hill took 3rd and Gage Hoyle took 6th in 132, Zack Douglas took 5th and Gabren Ader took 6th in 138, David Berry (145) placed 6th, Michael Ball (152) took 4th, and Kiowa Jeppesen (160) placed 5th. Jair Adame (182), Ryan Frey (195), and Robbie McCashland (220) each placed 4th in their classes, and Tevin Gray (285) took 3rd.
The following wrestlers will attend the 3A state wrestling meet in Nampa on Saturday, Feb. 27: Trey Klinger, Wilder Curren, Remy Baler, Oscar Egbert, Zach Barclay, Colton Egbert, Jace Warsinske, Max Atchley, Tucker Hill, Ryker Fullmer, Jair Adame, and Dawson Kaufman.