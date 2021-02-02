After playing five games this weekend, the valley’s varsity hockey team placed second at their home tournament at the Kotler Ice Arena, the first time the Cutthroats have played in a championship game.
During the tournament the Cutties won more games than they did all of last season, showing the team’s remarkable maturation since it started two years ago.
First Teton shut out Snake River 3-0, then lost to the Faith Lutheran Crusaders of Las Vegas 7-4; Austin Vanskike then scored a hat trick for his team in a shut out against the Utah Golden Eagles. The Cutthroats beat the Park City Ice Miners 3-2, scoring two shorthanded goals, then faced Faith Lutheran again in the championship match on Sunday afternoon. Despite a good fight, the Cutties lost 4-1 in the final game.
“The game was a battle and the score doesn’t indicate how close the game was,” said team parent Brian Green.
The Cutthroats will attend a tournament in Salmon this weekend, Feb. 5-7, and will face off against Boise Jr. Steelheads Friday, Butte and Farmington on Saturday, and one other team to determined on Sunday. The tournament will draw participants from across the region, including teams from Salmon, Billings, Jackson, Snake River, Idaho Falls, and Sun Valley.