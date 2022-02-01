The Teton Valley Cutthroats came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard in a hard-fought loss to the Missoula Bruins at the Teton Valley Foundation’s Kotler Ice Arena on Jan. 28.
It was a semifinal of their home tournament, with a spot in the championship on the line.
Before the game got underway a great speech by TVF Executive Director Amy Fradley recognized seniors Ben Adams, Luke Gentry, and Kamden Schroeder for all the hard work they’ve put in over the years.
The seniors all did a flying lap of the ice sheet, skating past both benches and giving fist bumps with players of both teams.
After the celebrations, a hockey game still had to be played, and an electric Kotler crowd was amped up for the occasion. Cutthroats coach Davis Sebald attested to the size of the crowd.
“This is the most people I’ve ever seen in the building,” said Sebald.
The first period ended with the visiting Bruins up 1-0, but the game felt like it had just begun as the pace pointed to plenty of action remaining.
The second period started with the Cutthroats shorthanded, but that didn’t matter as they tied the game at one apiece with an unassisted shorthanded goal from Austin Vanskike.
Missoula didn’t let the tie last long after they restored their one-goal lead less than 20 seconds later with the same Cutthroats player in the penalty box.
The Cutthroats then again tied the game with 5:29 left in the second period with a seeing-eye shot from the blue line courtesy of Hayden Lancaster, assisted by Owen Matkin.
The teams would not go into the resurfacing break even, however, with Missoula tacking on a third goal with a little more than three minutes left to go.
The third period was as eventful as the second, but with one less goal being scored. Missoula would score them both, bringing the score to 5-2.
All in all, the game was a hard-fought matchup with Teton serving 13 penalties, with two players being ejected. Missoula would have 10 penalties against them.
“It’s just one of those games where we’re trying to turn our program into a high-energy team, we don’t have all the talent so we’re just hard-working,” said Teton Head Coach George Steiner. “We just gotta get our players to keep their cool on the ice, staying out of the box is what killed us there.”
With many of those penalties overlapping, Teton had limited opportunities to display special teams that have looked promising.
“Our special teams, power-play and penalty kill, we’re doing really well there but we only had two power plays and one penalty kill so we were a bit limited,” said Steiner.
Five goals allowed usually signifies a tough night, but Cutthroats goalie Luke Moore had his work cut out for him with 15 stops on 17 shots faced in the second period alone.
“I think Luke definitely played really well tonight,” said Sebald.
Leadership from both team captains and seniors has made the Cutthroats an exciting team to keep an eye on.
“Our two captains Charlie (Comfort) and Ben are very mature and great leaders,” said Steiner.
“Ben and Charlie played amazing, they carried the team the entire night,” said Sebald. “A bounce here and there and a couple of calls I think that’s a different game.”
Luke Gentry, one of the more physical players on the Cutthroats, was sure to throw his weight around with multiple large hits and, unfortunately, the penalty minutes that go along with it.
“Luke Gentry, our other senior, we don’t get him all the time but when we do we get a building amped up like that because he protects the team and he works the hardest,” said Steiner.
Having those leaders to show future Cutthroats the spectacle of hockey in Teton Valley is something that both coaches were grateful for.
“Seeing all the younger kids here with their parents and having fun and that atmosphere and growing the program that way so those younger kids see this, that’s gonna go a long way just for them to be in the building watching that,” said Steiner.
“I think what we’ve talked about with the team this year is we’re now finally making a strong impact in the valley, the kids are slowly figuring it out and turning this program into a true heavy hitter across the board,” said Sebald. “It’s fun to watch the kids grow.”
The Cutthroats community was out in force, with the parents having a pre-game tailgate under a gorgeous Teton Valley sky.
“All the parents before the game threw a little tailgating party in the back of the lot, getting it started,” said Steiner.
Both coaches can attest to all the hard work that they have seen not only from their players but throughout the whole structure of the Teton Valley Foundation program.
“This is a vision that George and I have had for three years and we can’t thank our director Cody Nolan enough, he’s the one that’s given the help we need to keep this going,” said Sebald. “Same with Tate Jarry in the past, he’s given us everything we need and we can’t thank the foundation and our director more than that.”