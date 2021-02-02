After falling to Teton in their first two matchups, South Fremont topped Teton 47-43 in Driggs Monday to advance past the first round of the district playoffs.
With the win the Cougars break a nine-game Teton win streak against South.
South Fremont head coach Jacob Zarpentine said getting their first conference win of the season was huge.
South Fremont lost 44-42 the last time they played in Driggs then made a game out of a big Timberwolf lead in St. Anthony ultimately, falling 51-44. Zarpentine said his team’s courage made the difference.
Teton will play South again this Thursday, Feb. 4, this time in the Cougars' den in St Anthony.
SOUTH FREMONT 47 TETON 44
South Fremont:Kinley Geisler 15, Josee Angell 10, Berklee Yancey 6, Rylie Neville 16
Teton: Reece Kunz 5, Morgan Johnson 6, Grace Hogan 8, Tatum Streit 11, Kinley Brown 11