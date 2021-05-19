Young golfers enjoyed a sunny, calm day at the Links west of Driggs during last week’s Mountain Rivers District Golf Tournament.
Ten varsity golfers represented Teton at the Links on May 12: Luke Thompson, Tanner O’Brien, Joe Brosz, Oliver Dahlgren, and Kamden Schroeder on the boys’ team, and Abbie Tibbitts, Reese Kunz, Tatum Streit, Brynlie Moss, and Sophie Marshall on the girls’ team. This is the first year Teton has fielded a full girls’ varsity team.
The Teton boys handily beat their conference opponents and took first with a score of 340. Sugar-Salem came in second with 376 and South Fremont took third with 486. Teton senior Tanner O’Brien took first overall, while junior Kamden Schroeder tied for second with Sugar’s Will Harmon.
Despite a dominant showing at past tournaments, the girls’ team couldn’t quite pull off the win; they lost to Sugar by only four strokes. Sugar scored 523, Teton scored 527, and South trailed with 609. Freshman Abbie Tibbitts, who has had a strong season, placed second overall.
“It was hard to see some of them feeling disappointed,” Coach Megan Bybee said about the girls’ narrow loss. “Mr. Romano and I are so proud of every golfer and the immense progress they’ve made this year. Golf is a mental game as well as physical and I think we learned a lot as a team.”
Tibbitts and the boys’ team traveled to Rathdrum this Monday and Tuesday to compete. Check tetonvalleynews.net for an update on their results at the state tournament.