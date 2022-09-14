The Teton Timberwolves soccer program is enjoying a fine run of form with both teams undefeated entering the middle of September.
The lady Timberwolves hold a record of 3-0-2 after finishing 4th in the 3A state championship in 2021. Led by a team of eight seniors, the girls have been dominant in their last two games, beating Snake River 6-1 and Aberdeen 8-0 last week.
Five different lady Timberwolves scored six second-half goals against Snake River on Sept. 6 after conceding the opener to the Panthers. Teton has nine games remaining, with all four district games remaining. Their next match is at American Falls on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m.
The boys have been even more dominant in their early season games, currently holding a record of 6-0-1. It has been a wonderful start under new coach Kurt Mitchell.
The boys ran out a 10-2 win against Snake River on Sept. 6 and followed that up with a 4-0 shutout of Aberdeen on Sept. 10.
Mitchell comes from a tenure coaching in the Teton FC youth soccer program, replacing departed head coach Jesus Castro.
“A lot of the kids that are on the team I coached earlier with Teton FC. It is nice to see a bunch of them again and re-instill the passion of soccer and get them fired up again to play,” said Mitchell.
The boys ended last season with a 3A state third place finish, and have an improved record through the first seven games compared to last year’s 5-2 start.
Mitchell pointed to the leadership quality of captains Charlie Comfort and Wyatt Gentry as bright spots in his team.
“Charlie Comfort is our senior captain and he knows how to behave. He is a great role model for these kids and he is a great leader for the whole team and I am really impressed with his play,” said Mitchell.
“Wyatt Gentry, he’s a sophomore and a great leader as well,” Mitchell continued. “As an underclassman, he knows how to behave and lead, he is always working and volunteering to do what it takes. Grabbing cones or balls, you can count on Wyatt to be one of the first ones out there.”
Mitchell is prioritizing possession in his game, with a strategy that emphasizes controlling the ball.
“Simple, easy, early. We try to look at the simple tasks and take the high percentage passes and do it early enough so that we can control possession and play a possession-type game. The chances will come without forcing them if you have the ball. If you are chasing the ball and transitioning all the time you’ll wear yourself out and play someone else’s style,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell’s Timberwolves play a standard 4-3-3 formation with players shifting depending on possession and the ball’s location on the field.
“There is nothing in the rulebook that says you have to give the other team a chance. We try to play that possession game and look for our chances to score while we’re holding, and not just play the run-and-gun offense. It’s all about controlling the ball,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell is also looking to capitalize on the prevalence of youth in his team, with Teton FC providing a good springboard to the varsity team.
“A few of the kids that came in that tried out as a freshman, they had a good foundation on them. We had 36 kids try out and I took 22. We had a lot of people interested and a lot of the young kids made it because they started early enough,” said Mitchell. “I think Teton FC is doing a great job bringing these kids up and not only preparing them for soccer but any other sport they want to do in the future.”
Perhaps the team’s greatest asset though is the attitude they carry day-in and day-out whether it is in practice, a game, in the classroom, or at work.
“We try to make practice fun so that it’s not disgruntled work and always look to have fun. Whether it’s at school or outside or at work, we talked about that and it all starts with attitude. If we all start with the right attitude there is no reason we can’t have a good time,” said Mitchell.