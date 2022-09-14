The Teton Timberwolves soccer program is enjoying a fine run of form with both teams undefeated entering the middle of September.

The lady Timberwolves hold a record of 3-0-2 after finishing 4th in the 3A state championship in 2021. Led by a team of eight seniors, the girls have been dominant in their last two games, beating Snake River 6-1 and Aberdeen 8-0 last week.