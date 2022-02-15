...BE COGNIZANT OF SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS AS SNOW CONTINUES THIS
MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO...
As of 6 AM, areas of light to moderate snow continue from the
Snake Plain corridor into the southern and eastern highlands. This
activity will continue to trend east, ending across much of the
Snake Plain by mid to late morning, and across most of the rest
of southeast Idaho by mid afternoon. Accumulations will range from
a dusting to 1 inch in most valleys and plains, and 1 to 3 inches
in the mountains. While road conditions will vary, anyone
commuting or traveling is encouraged to be mindful of possible
slick conditions, especially this morning. Slow down, leave
plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles, and plan
extra time to reach your destination.
THS’s Luisa Arajo overpowers an opponent at the Canyon Ridge tournament in early January.
The Teton High School wrestling team is looking to parlay regular-season successes into postseason play as some have already had districts.
Junior Luisa Araujo placed third out of 13 girls in the 106 weight class in Pocatello on Feb. 12. Although she took a loss at the V/VI Districts (which included schools of all sizes), she can still make it to state as one of the two wildcard entrants. There were three girls’ regionals across the state last weekend, and the top two from each class received an at-large bid to state.
2022 is the first year the IHSSA will sanction a separate boys and girls state tournament.
The wildcard selections have yet to be made, but THS assistant coach James Fullmer is confident of her shot at one of those two invitations.
“What they do is go into the criteria and see who you’ve beat, your record, and how you’ve done at tournaments,” said Fullmer. “She’s up for a wildcard spot, but off of her record and how well she’s done and all the tournaments this year I think she should get it.”
Fullmer talked of how Araujo’s successes can inspire other girls to step to the mat.
“When girls get to see that she’s having this success, maybe we get more girls out to wrestle,” said Fullmer.
Fullmer also spoke to some of the difficulties that he has seen with how the girls’ side of the sport has been growing.
“It’s always tough when you start something new,” said Fullmer. “It’s tough figuring out the stuff that goes on in girls wrestling, it’s different.”
Araujo has been wrestling more girls this year than in years past due to the addition of a girls’ state.
“Last year she got to wrestle lots of boys and this year they’ve moved it into having girls state so she’s wrestled more girls this year,” said Fullmer.
The team on the whole however is also going into the postseason well, with districts set for Wednesday at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls.
“We’ve been fighting a few injuries and illnesses but other than that the last two and three weeks we’ve been wrestling really well,” said Fullmer. “Most of the kids are working hard and coming in for two-a-days. For the most part, everyone’s looking pretty good.”