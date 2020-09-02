After falling short in the opening round of the playoffs in November of 2019, the Teton Timberwolves are aiming for a longer playoff run this season with many returning talents. As always, they must contend with tough conference rivals, none more formidable than Sugar-Salem, last year’s conference and state champion.
Teton has fielded an impressive 19-man senior roster this year, several of whom are starters returning in key positions.
The Timberwolves play this Friday, Sept. 4 at Marsh Valley.
Not pictured: Dean Hitchcock #69