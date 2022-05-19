May 16 and 17 saw the Timberwolves golf teams end their season on a sunny note with a solid performance at the 3A state tournament at River Bend Golf Course in Wilder, ID.
Seven Teton High golfers made the long trek across the state to the tournament, with a full girls team made up of Tatum Streit, Raegan Moss, Reese Kunz, Sadie Bagley, and Sophia Marshall. They finished fifth out of seven teams.
Moss tied for 22nd individually out of 45 golfers, with Teton’s highest score placing 33rd.
“Our girls that went all learned a ton and it was a great experience for them. All of them were excited to hopefully make a push to get back next year,” said Coach Dan Romano.
Bjorn Lindquist and Joe Brosz were Teton’s lone boys qualifiers, with Lindquist finishing 23rd out of 46 and Brosz finishing 27th.
Even though the scores place Teton right near the middle of the leaderboard, Romano is proud of the effort that all of the Timberwolves displayed.
“I am super proud of all of them in the sense that none of them threw in the towel even though there were some tough holes for all of them throughout the two days. They all held their heads high and I think they all walked away proud of what they did and felt good about it,” said Romano.
With the season now over right in time for the summer sun to start to shine, Romano is hoping that Teton’s returners will go out this summer and elevate their game by swinging the clubs as much as they can. The only state qualifier set to be lost to graduation is the Lady Timberwolves’ Streit.
“Looking forward, one goal I have for them is to play as much as they can over this summer going into next year and just try to get better every time they go out and play,” said Romano.
“A few of our girls are planning to play Idaho junior golf this year which is a great program in the sense that once they get signed up for it, any of the Idaho junior golf courses, they can go to those courses at any time and play for $5,” he continued.
River Bend GC was a phenomenal venue for the team, with a great course and “perfect” golf weather according to Romano.
“It was a pretty interesting little course, it wasn't super long, there were a lot of holes with shape to them, not really a bunch of big trees. It was relatively flat, not a lot of elevation change on the course but it was super cool, different from any of the courses we play at home. It was right along the Snake River and just a great course that was super well run,” said Romano.
With high 70s and low 80s for temperatures, along with just a light breeze, the conditions were a far cry from the cool and wet spring eastern Idaho saw.
“We joked around a lot that we might not be able to swing a golf club without four layers of clothes on,” said Romano.
The tournament marks six years in a row that Teton has sent at least one golfer to state, stretching back to the reinstitution of the program. Turnout for the golf program has increased dramatically in recent seasons with Romano potentially having to make cuts for the first time next year.
Those numbers should help spur success for the program in years to come with Romano holding a goal of having both the boys and the girls qualify a whole team in future state tournaments.
“A goal for our team would be to get both our boys and girls teams hopefully to qualify one of these years. We’re always psyched to just have the kids out though,” said Romano.
Looking towards next year Romano is hoping for some opportunity to play outside earlier in the season, which depends heavily on the weather.
“We're just hoping for a little better weather next spring. Depending on how these kids follow through with their plans this summer related to golf we will work on what we need to work on and definitely found that at state maybe if we have a better understanding of the rules and things like that it might flow a little smoother. A lot of that just comes with playing time as well,” said Romano.
At the end of the day, Romano is hoping that the camaraderie the team gained at state will endure through the summer and into next season.
“A bunch of them were talking after play on Monday about other kids on the team coming up and trying to put together a group text chain to put the word out that ‘Hey, we're planning on playing here today,' so they are all kind of taking it on themselves as far as leadership roles,” said Romano.