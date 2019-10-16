Overture
I was looking for a new storyline. But Coach Moosman just gushes over the teamwork of his runners. So does Coach Kaufman. This is what I hear race after race; ‘the men are so united….’ ‘The women are more cohesive than last week.’
I was there. It’s not fake news. Teton harriers are building such solidarity that each man and every woman on the line yearns to deliver their best effort to claim possession of a performance that stands honorably amidst those of his fellows.
But there is something synchronistic here that may seem more subtle but is the piece that distinguishes great teams from merely good teams. Our runners have reached a higher plane on which each man or woman gives his/her best as a tribute to the efforts of each compadre’ wearing maroon and orange.
It is natural for athletes who have trained hard for weeks to race boldly for 17 minutes, twenty-one minutes or thirty-three minutes. This is the nature of endurance running.
But, in a sport where the athlete expends near the limits, continuously, for such a long spell, there can be a lot of tiny cracks in anyone’s determination between the start and finish where harriers decide to give almost everything or push to achieve to the degree that pain slips behind. Here’s when the magic happens and it doesn’t occur very often: When the harrier commits so forcefully to her race plan, she can run ahead of pain; she may become so focused that the searing intention is hotter than the burning lungs and aching muscles. The fear of the unknown slips away and we are flying.
This is rare but every runner who has raced for awhile will tell you about their greatest race. And on that day, when they ran faster than ever, they transcended pain. It is a glorious experience. Now, suppose this hyper-focused effort is inspired by the determination to match the commitment among one’s mates. When a team trains so closely as the Teton crew has been doing this season, who can toe the line on race day and not want to drive one’s self to delirium in search of perfection?
Clash
Last Thursday, Teton hosted the Teton Challenge, on a course exploding with autumnal vibrance. The Targhee Village Golf Course has the local reputation for being without pretensions, just a beautiful place to play 9 holes on a working-class budget. As a venue for cross country, TVGC offers one of the prettiest spots to race a very tough course. The elevation difference from the low point to the high is about 170 feet. The startline is at 6330’ and goes up from there. Elk, lions, deer, and the occasional bear roam the BLM land adjacent to the course.
Lawrence Ap Hughe, the golf course’s generous owner, watched his facility turn from sedate to chaotic as racers blaze across the marked route and fans shortcut from viewpoint to viewpoint to take in as much of the event as their legs would allow (It is not an exaggeration to say that many cross fans may actually lose weight at a race; no bleachers for these folks). This sport’s arena contains a 3.1 mile course that winds through an area of about 160 acres. Binoculars may be your best accessory if you come to cheer your team.
In less than 2 minutes, seven Teton JV men pressed across the finish line sending the message to the varsity that, ‘from those on whom great uniforms are worn, great things are expected.’ Isaac Mattingly, Hunter Wade, Oliver McKellar, Jacob Allen and Leif Russon each ran their PRs on the toughest course they’ve ever run. That’s grit.
Lindsay Simmons is always a joy to watch. She senses fear in the unknown, of which there is plenty for the freshman. Doe eyes, notwithstanding, she toes the line each week and gives her very best. Her form is beautiful because she listens with care to every instruction her coaches offer. To watch Lindsay race is to see growth and human improvement. It reminds me of time lapse images of flowers blooming on the screen in seconds.
Addy Hansen had a good day, only 48 hours after twisting her ankle. She too, showed the accelerated evolution of youthful learning when the intention is present. She has learned to look ahead this season and stalk the weakness in others; to pounce like a cat when the time arrives.
Ripley Schultz delivered a fiercely spirited effort breaking her impressive course record by a pace of 6 seconds per mile just one week after racing her greatest race ever.
Before the men’s varsity race got under way, senior, Jack Dobbs bore a deep intention to produce and moved, quickly, to the front of Teton’s pack. Recalling his breakout race as a freshman in October 2016 when he went varsity for the first time, Jack decided to breakup the front pack of Sugar Salem and did so by placing 4th in the varsity field. James Allen coming into form, was 26 seconds back followed tightly by the duo of Lance Safiran and John Woiwode.
The shot heard round Alta triggered James Allen, Lance Safiran, and John Woiwode to keep Jack in sight for most of the race. Gavin Behrens, CG Woiwode and Sam Machen would sort out who grabbed that last scoring position after the long section through the woods where Teton picked off opposing runners who sought refuge from the pain by relaxing where none but God could see their weakness. It is a supreme thrill to stalk a blue jersey rolling over a double-track in the trees. When you are next visible to fans you have reversed sequence on a cluster of runners and now you roar down the long grade toward the finish line a mere 3 quarters of a mile away.
Despite being a “home meet” on the week of Homecoming, the Teton Challenge did not corrupt the calculus of cross country coaching. Coaches Kaufman and Moosman want their athletes to arrive at their apex of performance during the 11 days from the DIstrict Championship on October 23rd to Saturday, November 2nd. For JVs, the District meet represents the last chance to deliver that perfect performance and perhaps even steal a varsity spot for the state championship meet the following week.
For the varsity, these two events constitute the crux of the season. There are individual awards at stake but the team stands a chance to claim a trophy at the state meet in Pocatello. That means every harrier must deliver.
Reflection
After taking time away, leaving a hole in her team, Mackenzie Lee is back and on a steep learning curve in her first year of cross. The junior ran track and field the previous two Springs, fighting her fears inside stadia where the drama of facing self-induced pain is on display for all who are present. For two years, it was emphasized that she was an obvious candidate for cross where the fiddle contest with one’s demons occurs more privately. As predicted by her coaches, it has been a good fit.
Mackenzie stepped to the line Thursday with a plan fleshed out. She raced with intention from the gun. It put her in sight of Jenna Letham who raced with fury. She took a long hard stare at pain and didn’t blink. Her times are trending downward at just the right moment.
And Jenna, wow! This freshman’s finish kick made several of us see star power. Every 800 and mile expert dreams of having a stride like that in the final 200. Here it was on display in soft grass and cold air, after 4800 meters of warfare. You may be thinking, she held back in order to throw down around the final bend. This was not the case, Jenna is racing faster each week, pushing herself to compete with higher caliber athletes. Here she was finishing a mere 47 seconds behind team thoroughbred, sophomore, Sara Bagley.
I have emphasized in this space that a team becomes more competitive when the gap between its number 1 and number 5 (or #7, for that matter) is reduced. Teton women have struggled all season to tighten that time interval between Sara and her teamies who race fairly close together but lose sight of Sara near the start. They know what they must do but it is not an intellectual problem. It is personal, spiritual, even psychosocial. They must cross into the realm of the unknown and, as yet, not achieved.
If you saw the movie Solo, you know that Alex Honnold controlled his mind to accomplish what no one knew was possible, even Alex, himself.
Racing a PR is like this. Granted that the consequences of failure don’t spell certain death but the fear and the pain work ferociously inside the brain.
It is just never easy to accomplish the unachieved, when it will mean staring down fear and pain for 25 minutes without a moment of reprieve. Endurance running means facing this every race knowing that release can be found as easily as slowing one’s stride. Jenna put much on the line and held herself to her commitment.
Mackenzie Lee did not crumple when the beast came knocking at her door. Amelia Wilson went on a flyer that made all of us notice. Olivia Schnell did everything in her substantial powers to bring Eliza Wilson along. And young Eliza honored her by extracting her best race of the season so far, on the hardest course.
Olivia and the Wilson sisters share a special bond as if they are sisters from different clans. When any one of these 3 presses ahead, it has an effect in triplicate.
The coaches have designed a bye week into the season. Next Saturday, the harriers will drive up to Montana and run at a retreat in the mountains before making final preparations for the District race, here at Targhee Village Golf Course on Wednesday, October 23rd. Race times and details are updated regularly at the team website: https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/School.aspx?SchoolID=2078
There will be just two races separated by an hour. If you yearn to watch our youth do battle with Sugar Salem and South Fremont while striving for individual and team honors, please put it on your calendar. I can promise that you will witness more drama than a climbing movie and you may even shed a pound chasing the action.
I will also appreciate anyone who volunteers time to marshal the course. Call 208-201-5623 and leave a message for more details.
Teton Women’s Results (Boldface indicates PR or season PR)
Sara Bagley 21:38, Jenna Letham 22:25, Mackenzie Lee 22:45, Amelia Wilson 24:12, Olivia Schnell 24:28, Eliza Wilson 24:57, Ripley Schultz 26:30, Addison Hansen 29:01, Liza Marcum 29:17, Falena Hertz 30:03, Macey Roberts 31:14, and Lindsay Simmons 37:18.
Teton Men’s Results
Jack Dobbs 18:13, James Allen 18:39, Lance Safiran 18:47, John Woiwode 18:52, Noah Machen 19:14, CG Woiwode 19:26, Brennen Bates 19:27, Gavin Behrens 19:39, Finn Adams 19:50, Sam Machen 19:58, Seth Jensen 20:23, Wyatt Johnson 20:30, Ben Adams 20:38, Cameron Edwards 20:53, Porter Collins 23:08, Isaac Mattingly 23:20, Hunter Wade 23:42, Oliver McKellar 23:44, Jacob Allen 24:07 and Leif Russon 24:30.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.