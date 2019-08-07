Last Saturday, Grand Targhee hosted its marquee mountain bike event, the Pierre’s Hole 50/100 Mountain Bike Race, which drew over 500 racers in its eleventh year.
Pierre’s Hole is always known for flowy trails, beautiful views, and meadows full of wildflowers. Through the years, Andy Williams, race director and trail guru at Grand Targhee, has added more and more trail segments to the race course, and now Pierre’s Hole is composed almost entirely of singletrack. Aug. 3 dawned cool but quickly heated up, and racers battled the dust and relentless high-altitude sun on course.
Cheered on by the hordes of spectators, four young Teton Valley athletes finished in the top 20 overall in the 50K event: Jacob Hora, 14, placed 7th; Asher Jacoby, 15, placed 11th; Arden Jacoby, 17, placed 12th; and Peter Warner, 14, placed 14th.
The boys are teammates on the Teton Valley Composite youth mountain bike team, have been training together to tackle the 31-mile course, which has around 3,600 feet of elevation gain. Their races in the Idaho Cycling League, a statewide league for middle and high schoolers, are much shorter, between 12 and 15 miles, so Pierre’s Hole is an ambitious goal.
Last year the Jacoby brothers and Warner raced Pierre’s Hole and this year all three made significant improvements on their places and finish times.
This year’s race drew high schoolers from around the region, including riders from the Jackson Hole Composite team, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Boise.
Now that Pierre’s Hole is behind them, the riders and many of their teammates are focusing on the first ICL race of the season, which will be held at Brundage Mountain in McCall on Aug. 24. They’ll race at Grand Targhee again on Sept. 7.
