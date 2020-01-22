3A Wrestling Individual rankingsAs of January 20, the Idaho Sports 3A wrestling rankings for top six in weight classes are as follows for Teton:
98 weight class: Remy Baler; 106: Ben Hale; 113: Sam Rasmussen; 120: Colton Egbert; 145: James Fullmer; 182: Josh Wright; 220: Marco Tzompa; 285: Dawson Kaufman.
Teton competes on Thursday, Jan. 23 in the American Falls, Marsh Valley, Ririe Double Dual and then Friday and Saturday the team competes in the Gooding Duals Wrestling Tournament in Gooding.
Boys Basketball
Teton is 9 — 2 in the Mountain River Conference. The boys game was cancelled in Firth on Tuesday and will face Marsh Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 22 on the road.
Girls BasketballTeton is 14 — 4 Mountain River Conference. The girls play Snake River at home on Wednesday Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and South Fremont on Saturday Jan. 25 on the road starting at 7:30 p.m.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.