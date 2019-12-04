Teton High School’s boys basketball team is prepping for the start to their competitive season with their first three games scheduled for Dec. 4, 5 and 7 against West Jefferson High School at home, Ririe High School away, and Soda Springs High School away.
“We have a lot of players returning from last year,” said head coach Rob Heuseveldt this week. “We do have a really good core group of players. I expect we will be pretty competitive and successful this season.”
The team recently took part in a pre-competitive season jamboree where the team played their first unofficial games together.
“The boys competed in a jamboree this last week and did very well. We split. We went 1 and 1 and had a chance to win the one we lost in the end,” said Heuseveldt.
This year’s varsity team is made up of five seniors, Shane Hawkins, Dusty Hess, Harrison Moulton, Treven Warburton, and Carson Reiley, and six juniors, Hyrum Heuseveldt, Reid Nelson, Xander Vontz, Conner Kunz, Luke Thompson, and Alan Castro. Several players are recuperating from previous injuries. The team’s first game is set to open against West Jefferson.
“I think that right out of the gate will just depend on how the boys execute and how well we play defense until we can get everybody back from injuries,” said Heuseveldt.
Teton’s girls basketball team has continued to rack in the wins with their latest victories over Firth High School (41-49) during the Thanksgiving break.
The team is now 4-1 with upcoming games against Hillcrest High School on December 5th and against North Fremont High School on Dec. 6.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.