This story first appeared online at www.tetonvalleynews.net on Nov. 9 and has been updated for print.
Teton High School Head Football Coach Brody Birch was reflective after last Friday night’s heartbreaker against Snake River in the all-eastern Idaho 3A quarterfinals.
Snake River defeated Teton 34-14 at the Holt Arena after making its first quarterfinals appearance since 2012. It was the second meeting between the teams, but Snake River took the win this time. Teton defeated Snake River 12-6 on Oct. 4 in Driggs.
The Panthers led 21-0 at halftime Friday off three touchdowns by Treyton Young. Armando Garza scored in the third quarter to make it 27-8 and Young added his fourth touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter to make it 34-8. Dusty Hess and Carson Reiley scored for Teton early in the third quarter and with five minutes left in the game.
“Dusty Hess is an unbelievable competitor who gives everything every play, he makes our offense tick,” Birch said. “Carson Reiley is just a clutch player that no matter what, we know we could count on him. James Fullmer also has just been tremendous. He has a toughness that just makes him a perfect teammate.”
Birch continued, “Brandon Phillips and Trevan Warburton have been dominate all year on our offensive line and have been great leaders. We missed Carson Marshall last night due to injuries, but he, Adam Gutke, Dexton Maw and Bransen Bench have been relentless on the Defensive line. These seniors are great football players, but more importantly they are great human beings.”
The Panthers (8-2) will host defending 3A state champion Sugar-Salem in an all eastern Idaho semifinal next week on a to-be-determined date and at a to-be-determined venue. Teton ends the season 5-5.
2019 Mountain Rivers Conference All Conference Football Selections
1st Team Off Selections
QB Dusty Hess SR Teton
RB Hyrum Heuseveldt JR Teton
WR Dylan Hatch SR Teton
TE Luke Thompson JR Teton
OL Brandon Phillips SR Teton
Kicker Cooper Cook JR Teton
1st Team Def Selections
LB Luke Thompson JR Teton
DL Nathan Miller JR Teton
DB Carson Riley SR Teton
2nd Team Off Selections
RB Spencer Kasbaum JR Teton
WR Carson Riley SR Teton
WR Crew Clark JR Sugar-Salem
OL Xander Vontz JR Teton
2nd Team Def Selections
LB James Fullmer SR Teton
LB Dylan Hatch SR Teton
DB Reed Nelson JR Teton
DB Hyrum Heuseveldt JR Teton
Honorable Mentions
DB Connor Kunz JR Teton
DL Carson Marshall SR Teton
DL Josh Wright JR Teton
OL Trevor Warburton SR Teton
OL Dustin Kenzic JR Teton
