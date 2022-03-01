After an 11-10 regular season, Timberwolves boys hoops will begin the off-season a bit earlier than in 2020-21 after a 79-54 defeat to Snake River in a regional state play-in game.
THS will graduate four seniors off of the 2021-22 roster: team captain Gus Prissel, leading scorer Braxton Hess, Denver Arnold, and Hunter Johnson.
Speaking of Hess, Head Coach Rob Heuseveldt attested to the progress he made over his basketball career.
“Braxton just came so far in his high school career and was one of our better players that I have coached over the years,” said Heuseveldt.
Team captain Prissel had to bow out of the season after an injury during the Feb. 15 game against Sugar-Salem, which the ‘Wolves lost heartbreakingly by three points.
“We felt that loss in the remaining games,” said Heuseveldt. “He was the captain and emotional leader of the team, he played with a lot of tenacity and hard work.”
Arnold had his basketball career cut two years short after two major knee injuries but maintained a physical presence when he was on the floor.
“He was just getting back into the game, it’s hard to lose two years’ worth of experience and floor time. He just gave you everything that he had and was always the first one to dive for a loose ball,” said Heuseveldt.
Johnson suffered a major shoulder injury at the end of the football season and opened the year missing the first three weeks. That didn’t stop him from being an off-the-bench presence when needed.
“By the end, he was getting back to where he was during summer ball,” said Heuseveldt. “One of the quickest kids on the team and better defenders, he brought that spark off the bench.”
The 2020-21 team, which finished 19-5 and won third place at state, graduated nine from its roster. Only two varsity players from that squad carried over to this year.
“We had a long way to go to get where we needed to get them this season. For the most part, everybody fought hard and worked hard, and gave everything they had. By the end I felt we were a tough team to beat,” said Heuseveldt. “The reality is the teams in our region also had a lot of players coming back (this season) and had a lot of experience and had better teams than they had the previous year.”
Heuseveldt will have five juniors back for next year, and another five sophomores from the 2021-22 varsity roster.
“A lot more with varsity experience are coming back for next year, and everybody bought in at the end of the season to playing with urgency and understanding that your time is limited,” said Heuseveldt.
Heuseveldt witnessed this year’s departing seniors instill a valuable lesson to the returning Timberwolves.
“The seniors taught those younger players that you start to realize that it comes to an end at some point, so you might as well make it as good of an end as you can make it,” said Heuseveldt.
Although tweaks will be needed, Heuseveldt doesn’t see next year’s team playing a different brand of basketball.
“Overall we’ll have the same style of basketball,” said Heuseveldt. “It will be very similar to this year’s team, but we’ll have to make some little tweaks to fit the personnel.”
Another thing that Heuseveldt doesn’t expect to see much change in is the competition to be faced in league play during 2022-23.
“We definitely have our work cut out for us because Sugar is getting everybody back besides one big kid who was a good player for them,” said Heuseveldt. “Snake River is also getting nearly everybody back. The league won’t really change all that much because they were all fairly young teams.”
The off-season will present a chance for the players to take a breather before summer tournaments kick-off.
“The boys still have enough fire that they’ll work hard this offseason,” said Heuseveldt. “We have four tournaments that we will go to in the summertime. I look forward to learning this new team and chemistry.”
Heuseveldt is excited about next year’s possibilities.
“It will be a good year for us,” said Heuseveldt.