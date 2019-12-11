Teton High School’s boys basketball team played their first three games and came out with a win against Ririe High School (69-50) and two losses against West Jefferson High School and Soda Springs High School.
“Soda Springs and West Jefferson have revealed our weaknesses and we know what we need to work on,” said head coach Rob Heuseveldt this week.
The team practices every day during the regular week that they do not play a game.
While the varsity team did not walk away with a win this past weekend, the boys basketball junior varsity and C-team ended up leaving with victories.
“The C-team and junior varsity team ended up winning their games against Soda Springs,” said Heuseveldt.
The boys basketball team is set to play their next game against Firth High School away on December 12th.
Teton High School’s girls basketball team is now 5-8 with recent wins against North Fremont High School (50-34).
The team’s next games will be against Firth High School and Malad High School on December 13th and 14th at home.
The high school’s wrestling team will also be competing in the South Fremont Double Dual tournament at home on Dec. 12th and in Idaho Falls on Dec. 13th.
