The Teton High School wrestling team has been gearing up for a strong season as they prepare for their first rounds of competitions. Led by head coach Jeff Wilkes and assistants Russell Jardine and James Fullmer, this thirty-person team is looking ahead to an exciting winter.
Teton’s wrestling team started its training over two weeks ago with several students coming out to take part in tryouts and find their place on the team.
“We’ve been training for about two and a half weeks now. We’ve seen a few individuals coming out. For the most part it’s inclusive. We don’t cut anyone,” said Coach Jeff Wilkes this week. “Wrestling is a unique sport, and it definitely takes a unique individual to wrestle.”
The team’s seven seniors will be leading the charge as there are no named captains this winter season.
“We generally don’t do captains,” said Wilkes. “There are kids that step up in the senior role who take charge and motivate the younger guys.”
Seniors Sam Rasmussen, James Fullmer, Dalton Lerwill, Hunter Black, Manuel Susano, Marco Tzompa, and Abram Gonzalez are upcoming graduates who are stepping up to lead the team this year.
There are also four juniors on the team, Colton Egbert, Jair Adame, Josh Wright, and Dawson Kaufman; nine sophomores, Tyler Sachse, Gavin Matkin, Zach Douglass, Emir Ortiz, Julian Velazquez, David Berry, Seth Coverett, Alan Martinez, and Jack Jordan; and ten freshmen, Remy Baler, Trey Klinger, Oscer Egbert, Ardian Quezeda, Tucker Hill, Gabren Ader, Jake Merchant, Caleb Calderwood, Kiowa Jeppesen, and Jayden Mason.
Wrestle-offs are set to happen to determine who will be placed on varsity and junior varsity.
“I’m really excited about our bunch of kids. They are young but they’re eager,” said Wilkes. “I’m excited to see how they develop this year as wrestlers and as young men.”
Competitions are quickly approaching for this Teton team after their first unofficial warm-up tournament took place on Tuesday.
“We’ve been lifting and doing workouts and getting some of the basics down before competitions start for the season,” said Wilkes on how the team has been training.
The wrestling team will be taking part in its first official dual tournament at North Fremont High School on Dec. 6 and 7.
