The course is the thing
The course isn’t everything in cross country but it is significant in determining results and outcomes for athletes whose strengths & fears fade or come to life from venue to venue.
Pocatello has a fairly new outdoor sports facility: think soccer pitches, football fields, beach volleyball, a small lake/large pond with swimming and fishing, lawns, an amphitheater, parking, concessions and a brown and grey canyon that cuts through all the green, irrigated landscaped lawns. This massive facility cryptically referred to as the Portneuf Wellness Complex, is home to the Bob Conley Invitational Cross Country Meet.
From my description it may not sound hilly but from the lowest corner to the highest is the elevation difference of a 7-story building. It’s a hilly course with a variety of other challenges that can get in the head of any harrier: The inground irrigation makes for a soft grass that sucks the punch out of your stride. There are a number of very tight turns, including one that spirals upward 180 degrees going from flat to a steep sidehill, grass ramp in four strides. Besides three long, gradual uphill grades and three fierce short inclines, the changeups alone promise nobody gets into a rhythm. Grass shifts to pavement and back to grass before diving left around a fruit tree...
So many Idaho teams were there last Thursday because this will be the site of the state championship this year; a chance for all to preview the state course. There were 6 high school races and the largest field was in the men’s JV race which had 536 runners. So add that to your list of course difficulties: when you feel strong and want to pass, there is a cluster of four or 14 or 40 runners blocking your progress like in a roller derby nightmare.
But yet, given all that, Teton tends to flourish on that course. Historically, our youth go there to find success. Some credit the elevation drop and others say that by early October, they have found their fitness. I think it has something to do with the rapid succession of challenges that come at our kids who tune in to the distinctions of every course.
Teton teams study satellite images of each course in practice and spend significant time on a “walkthrough” with coaches before their race. It is rare to see high school coaches focus so much on courses but this attention to detail has paid dividends from the earliest days of the program in the ‘90s.
Ceremonial headwear
Coach Kaufman constantly gauges the tightness of the bond that holds her women runners together. On the bus to the meet in Pocatello, the women harriers quietly shifted seats and shared conversation while braiding each other’s hair. This is like a contemplative ritual that connects each harrier to her sisters. They will soon be bound by pain and sinew but now, in preparation, they laugh and talk and shape each other’s hair into war bonnets, if you will; natural headwear that speaks to each warrior as she will find the braids of her sisters in the masses of movement at big races.
The startline was nearly 100 yards long and racers were shoulder to shoulder, four deep. As teams lined up for the women’s varsity race, the buzz was electric. Nearly every JV runner had scored a PR or a season PR in the morning races. It was clearly a good day for Teton.
Our top seven included Sara Bagley, who was determined to improve on last week’s strong showing at Twin Falls. Jenna Letham had something to prove. In that same race she twisted her ankle early and merely survived what was, for her, an insufferable performance.
Mackenzie Lee was in the mix with her varsity sisters now. Amelia and Eliza Wilson came with plans. Olivia Schnell always reaches for her zenith and sees all difficulties as invitations to self improvement. Brooklyn Godfrey, Jenna’s fellow freshman was simply glowing with excitement.
After the gun, as the racers zig zagged their way around the first part of the course, I cut a beeline for the 1500 meter mark. Sara came through in about 22nd and moving up. It’s the large gap behind Sara that has weakened Teton’s game so far this year.
But here comes Jenna and her eyes are locked forward. She is in great position. Mackenzie, Brooklyn and Amelia are nearly together. This is a good sign but they are only 30 percent through their race and they’ve only encountered one short uphill. Eliza is back and laboring.
I skipped all the obstacles again and took the spectator shortcut to the 3600 meter mark of the 5000 meter course. Sara came through, now in 19th and still bridging forward. Jenna bears good news like a pony express rider; she is only a minute behind Sara, the briefest gap we’ve seen this year. And Jenna’s on fire.
Look at this! Mackenzie Lee is within sight of Jenna braids going into the biggest hill where she finds a gear no one around her can match. Amelia and Brooklyn are very close and Olivia, too, is near enough to spot the braided pates of her teammates on the climb.
Two minutes and 58 seconds separated our top 5 at the finish. That is a giant improvement and suggests that Teton is trending in the right direction at the right time. Teams that looked out of our league in early September are now near enough to color in the vision of beating them at state.
Shoulder to shoulder
Coaches Kaufman and Moosman are repeatedly highlighting the cohesion on the men’s team. Tuesday’s practice included a harder ‘ladder cutdown’ with hard running separated by shorter jogging recoveries. Some were taxed more than others but the workout was related back to me because it exemplified the tightness of the men’s squad in tangible speed and proximity.
Teton’s tight pack doesn’t end at the 5th man, nor even the 7th man. There may be 13 or 14 men who have a real shot at representing the men’s varsity at any race. Jack Dobbs and Lance Safiran put in the summer miles to hold their varsity spots up front, on their worst day.
But what takes place in their shadow means everything to Teton’s ability to throw bodies across any finish line in a flurry. On Tuesday, a slug of men hung with our team leaders to get the most from the workout. Only a slight interval behind, another pack of teamsters drove their legs and lungs, hoping to unlock a spot among the varsity 7.
Sweating, gasping, elbowing and recovering in such proximity to one’s brothers is an experience of supreme unification. As the Teton men grow tighter with every hard workout, they carry what they know into races. They train tight; they race tight, feeding off each other and fighting to push forward as a unit.
Having learned from his faster start at Twin Falls, Jack Dobbs went out aggressively and managed to pick off unwary opponents like ducks in a barrel. Lance was a mere 4 seconds back at the mile mark.
The rest of the Teton pack was in such a tight peloton at one mile, I can’t remember their sequence. James Allen, who tends toward the front of Teton’s pack later in the season, was in there, CG Woiwode and Noah Machen were there. Finn Adams could see what he needed to do.
John Woiwode may have played the critical wild card this week having been promoted to varsity on the basis of a breakout race at Twin Falls. John was determined to capitalize on lessons learned in the Magic Valley, racing now, with Lance in his sights…. Then again, at the base of the big up, John attacked.
Our men were all there... tight... united. It reminds me of something Coach Moosman said after the race in Twin Falls, “They respect each others’ performances enough not to disrespect their own performance if they [lose] to a teammate.”
Two weeks ago, the men were subdued by the Kimberly Bulldogs. Last Thursday, the tight T-Pack left the Dogs scratching after 5k. A serious calculation of state opponents puts only Sugar and Gooding ahead of Teton at this point, two weeks from the District championship, and Gooding’s strength falls off precipitously after their first 5.
Of the 26 small schools racing in Pocatello, Teton had the 3rd tightest, top 5 in the field but the very best top seven-pack in the whole race. A mere 1 minute and 26 seconds separated them, last week. Combining the results from the JV and Varsity races, we had 13 men cross the line in 1:50. No 3A school can touch that number.
At the championship races, team success could well come down to a question of depth and if that is the case, Teton will surely carry the day.
Teton hosts a large race tomorrow at Targhee Village Golf Course in Alta. Races begin at 3:30. Anyone curious or willing is invited to call 208-201-5623 to help manage this event. Volunteers are still needed.
Teton Women’s results (Bold face indicates PR or season record)
Soph Sara Bagley 20:36
fr Jenna Letham 22:03
jr Mackenzie Lee 23:06
fr Brooklyn Godfrey 23:21
sr Amelia Wilson 23:35
sr Olivia Schnell 24:15
soph Eliza Wilson 25:06
sr Ripley Schultz 25:54
fr Addison Hansen 27:32
soph Liza Marcum 28:15
sr Macey Roberts 28:16
fr Lindsay Simmons 35:20
Teton Men’s results
sr Jack Dobbs 17:58
jr Lance Safiran 18:13
jr James Allen 18:18
jr John Woiwode 18:47
soph CG Woiwode 19:10
soph Noah Machen 19:18
sr Finn Adams 19:24
fr Sam Machen 19:01
jr Gavin Behrens 19:14
jr Brennen Bates 19:20
soph Ben Adams 19:45
sr Seth Jensen 19:47
jr Wyatt Johnson 19:49
soph Cameron Edwards 20:28
fr Ty Terry 21:01
fr Porter Collins 22:11
sr Hunter Wade 23:47
fr Jacob Allen 24:15
fr Oliver McKellar 24:56
