Being three or four feet off the ground on a bike is something that even some adults have to work up to, but it’s not that big of a deal for seven-year-old Myles Nardi of Victor.
When asked if he’s scared when he races, he said “No, no really. My grandma is but she just closes her eyes.”
At the end of last month, he returned from the USABMX Gold Cup Northwest Regional Championship for BMX racing in Eugene, Oregon with a Gold Cup second place plate on his 20-inch class bike and a Gold Cup third place plate on his 24 — inch cruiser bike.
His father, Duane Nardi, said that he and his wife Betty Mae got Myles on a strider bike early on and he’s been hooked since. Duane and Betty Mae met when they attended college in Helena. The family moved to Jackson in 2002 and then Victor about five years ago.
“We’re kind of a bike family, Duane said. “He’s biked since he was one”
Myles started mountain biking and was originally interested in racing downhill mountain bikes after riding at Grand Targhee. However, Duane said that there weren’t any downhill racing series for kids Myles’s age close by, so they turned to BMX racing.
It didn’t hurt that Myles’s uncle, Betty May’s brother Dwayne Taylor, was a pro freestyle BMX racer.
Myles qualified for the cup after a year long racing series which culminated in the championship weekend Sept. 27 through Sept. 29 in Eugene. The race hosted the best BMX racers from the Northwest region, including racers from Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon and California.
The courses in the series feature double and triple jumps as well as banked corners. Also, unlike a mountain bike, a BMX is fully rigid, meaning it has no suspension, as to be better built for speed.
“The kids here racing,” Duane said of the cup, “they can get quite a lot of air; two, three or four vertical feet.”
Though Myles isn’t scared when he races, Duane shares more in common with Myles’s grandmother. While he’s done plenty of mountain biking with his son, watching him race is different.
“Ah man, it’s stressful,” he said. “There’s a lot of anxiety out there which I didn’t expect.The other kids, the unknown factor, that spirit of competitiveness, that’s different as well.”
For his part Myles doesn’t seem to be drawn purely by the adrenaline of the sport.
“It’s fun because you challenge other people and when you’re at home you don’t get to challenge anyone else,” he said. “My favorite part is to meet new friends.”
Duane, Betty Mae and Myles aren’t sure what his future holds, whether he’ll stick with BMX specifically but Myles said he will keep biking.
When asked when he’ll be able to keep up or beat his dad on a mountain bike, he said that’s still sometime in his future, probably when he’s eight.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.