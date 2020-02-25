Overall Race League Team Standings
1st — Borrachos — 71 — Week 1 = 35, Week 2 = 36
Aaron Cisco, Emily Cabot, Haley Gage, Pierre Sarthou, Todd Warden, Fletcher White
2nd — Half Fast — 60 — Week 1 = 37, Week 2 = 23
Janalee Grover, Tuffy Kaiser, Andy Lynch, Beth Miller, Paul Monk, Mike Shine
3rd — Blades of Glory — 57 — Week 1 = 24, Week 2 = 33
Bill Boney, Deb Mackenzie, John Marno, Corey McGrath, Phil Nedoma, Scott Stout
4th — Land Trust Dusters — 56 — Week 1 = 28, Week 2 = 28
Chris Ford, Jeremiah Keavney, Joselin Matkins, Kathy McCormack, Paul Merrill, Frank Russo
5th — Sego Skis — 55 — Week 1 = 28, Week 2 = 27
Rachel Fortier, Abbott Gilbane, Gunnar Hansen, Phil Hornberger, Kevin Keating, Peter Wells
6th — The Wolf — 52 — Week 1 = 24, Week 2 = 28
Eric Achee, Sam Hahn, Kelli Lynch, Michelle Nicholson, Chris Palcic, JC Wride
7th — Tetonia Club Brewsers — 45 — Week 1 = 16, Week 2 = 29
Scott Kauf, Muffy Mead, Ali Moseley, Don Moseley, Guyon Moseley, Tim Riley
Top Individual Scores Week 2, Slalom
Men — John Marno (55.96), Aaron Cisco (56.31), Fletcher White (57.85), Pierre Sarthou (59.48), Sam Hahn (59.99)
Women — Haley Gage (1:02.06), Emily Cabot (1:04.12), Rachel Fortier (1:11.22), Deb Mackenzie (1:11.48), Michelle Nicholson (1:14.79)
Alpine
U16 IMC Q, Sun Valley — Feb. 21-23
Taylor Smith and Skylar White
Taylor Smith finished 8th in the U16 slalom. This result should secure her spot in regionals this year. It has been her goal to make regionals her entire racing career! Congrats, Taylor!
Freeride
Additional Participants in Snow King Regional — Feb. 14-16 listed in last week’s paper
U12 Male — Cam Jones
12-14 Female — Devon Foss — 4th place finish, Cadence Hamby — 3rd place finish, Addison Schultheis — 5th place finish
12-14 Male — Will Beck — top 10 finish, Charlie Burnham, Miles Coleman — top 10 finish, Owen Coleman — top 10 finish, Nathan Cyr — top 10 finish, Kai Jones, Cooper Watson
Snowboard
USASA Big Mountain West Series — Feb. 22-23
Max Abrams, Sage Abrams, Caleb Ingersoll, Isaiah Ingersoll, Arah Rockefeller, Henry Sarthou
Ruggie Boys — Jonah Ingersoll — 2nd place, Seth Ingersoll — 1st place
Grommet Boys — Conley Rockefeller — 3rd place
Grommet Girls — Lydia Ingersoll — 3rd place
Breaker Boys — Deegan Moncur — 2nd place
Breaker Girls — Piper Kelly — 2nd place, Willow Newton — 1st place
Women’s Youth — Kalia Moncur — 1st place
