The Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation awarded 23 athletes with just over $8,000 in scholarship funds in the 2019-20 season.
Peaked Sports contributed the bulk of the scholarship funds. John and Susan Love once again contributed to support cross country athletes. In addition, the proceeds from Grand Targhee Resort’s 2019 Surf Classic went toward scholarships for snowboard athletes.
With approximately 150 registered athletes this season, the TVSEF scholarship program supports roughly one in every seven athletes. Nearly one third of the scholarship recipients joined TVSEF for the very first time. The scholarship program is an essential component of the TVSEF mission to maintain affordable programming for Teton Valley families.
“The scholarship program is a critical service we provide to families with multiple children and athletes interested in multiple disciplines,” TVSEF executive director, Bridget Misch, said in a news release. “It also helps us in our retention efforts as athletes progress through our training programs.”
“Peaked Sports is proud to support student athletes throughout the area realize their goals. We understand that although we live in an area with ample recreational opportunities that finances can sometimes be the biggest barrier to participation,” said Dick Weinbrandt, owner of Peaked Sports. “Through nonprofits such as TVSEF we can help bridge this gap. Donations such as this encourage kids to make healthy lifestyle choices that last a lifetime. The Tetons are a special place and Peaked Sports is thankful to all those that make us part of the adventure.”
“Youth programs of many types give young people opportunities to grow and develop life skills,” John and Susan Love added. “We enjoyed watching our children ski when they were young and still enjoy watching them now. You never know what doors can open when you develop a skill and enjoy sharing it with others. We wanted to provide an opportunity for the youth in Teton Valley.”
TVSEF has been a non-profit in Teton Valley since 1978. Their mission is to provide affordable ski and snowboard programs for young athletes to meet their individual potential for excellence through education and opportunity for competition. As program fees only cover 40 percent of all operating costs, TVSEF relies heavily on the support of our donors such as Peaked Sports, John and Susan Love, and Grand Targhee Resort in order to make the vibrant snow sports culture of Teton Valley accessible to all youth of our community.
