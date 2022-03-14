Cross Country

West Yellowstone Rendezvous — March 5

2kF — Georgia Hall — 5th place finish

2kM — Guthrie Sneed — 4th place finish

10kMU14 — Walker Dunn — 4th place finish, Grady Jensen — top 10 finish, Broc Smith — 3rd place finish

10kMU18 — Liam Peterson — 1st place finish

10kF — Lindsey Love (TVSEF Coach), Natalie Schachar (TVSEF Coach)

25kF — Julie Abbott (TVSEF Coach)

25kM — Carl Osterberg (TVSEF Coach)

50kM — Andy Hall (TVSEF Coach)

Freeride

IFSA Junior National — Big Sky — March 9-13

12-14 Male — Rob Burton, Nathan Cyr, Cooper Watson — 5th place finish, Holden Way

15-18 Female — Ella Phillips

Cold Smoke — Lost Trail — Feb. 26-27

Female — Ava Evans

Male — Zion Bilcher, Landon, Brooks Lloyd, Shea McGuire, Nathan Mortenson, Camryn Spring, Holden way, Tyne Way

Snowboard

IFSA Junior National — Big Sky — March 9-13

12-14 Female — Willow Newton — 1st place finish

Round-Up From March 2:

Winter Sports Race — Evan Floyd #4 — Learning Academy, Feb. 18, 2022

KMSK — Callum Pennington — 2nd place finish

1MSK — Clark Pennington — 1st place finish

4FSK — Lila Johnson — 2nd place finish, Makena Robbe — 1st place finish

5MSK — Zeke Schneiter

7FSK — Selah Schneiter

Alpine Race

IMD U16 Qualifier — Laura Flood — Sun Valley — Feb. 25-27 — Ian Radtke, Declan White

IMD U12 North Series, 4-way — McCall — Feb. 25-27

U10F — Makena Robbe — 3rd place finish SL, 4th place finish GS

U10M — Myles Francis — 4th place finish SL, top 10 finish GS; Liam Gardner; Reed Williams

U12M — Rowan Gardner, Emmett White — 4th place finish SL

Bank of Jackson Hole Club Series #4 (SL) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort — Feb. 26

U8M — Callum Pennington, Clark Pennington — top 10 finish

Snowboard

USASA Boardercross and Slopestyle — Feb. 10-13

Boardercross

7-8F — Arah Rockefeller — 2nd place finish

11-12M — Conley Rockefeller — top 10 finish

Slopestyle

7-8F — Arah Rockefeller — 1st place finish

11-12M — Conley Rockefeller