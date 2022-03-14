Cross Country
West Yellowstone Rendezvous — March 5
2kF — Georgia Hall — 5th place finish
2kM — Guthrie Sneed — 4th place finish
10kMU14 — Walker Dunn — 4th place finish, Grady Jensen — top 10 finish, Broc Smith — 3rd place finish
10kMU18 — Liam Peterson — 1st place finish
10kF — Lindsey Love (TVSEF Coach), Natalie Schachar (TVSEF Coach)
25kF — Julie Abbott (TVSEF Coach)
25kM — Carl Osterberg (TVSEF Coach)
50kM — Andy Hall (TVSEF Coach)
Freeride
IFSA Junior National — Big Sky — March 9-13
12-14 Male — Rob Burton, Nathan Cyr, Cooper Watson — 5th place finish, Holden Way
15-18 Female — Ella Phillips
Cold Smoke — Lost Trail — Feb. 26-27
Female — Ava Evans
Male — Zion Bilcher, Landon, Brooks Lloyd, Shea McGuire, Nathan Mortenson, Camryn Spring, Holden way, Tyne Way
Snowboard
12-14 Female — Willow Newton — 1st place finish
Round-Up From March 2:
Winter Sports Race — Evan Floyd #4 — Learning Academy, Feb. 18, 2022
KMSK — Callum Pennington — 2nd place finish
1MSK — Clark Pennington — 1st place finish
4FSK — Lila Johnson — 2nd place finish, Makena Robbe — 1st place finish
5MSK — Zeke Schneiter
7FSK — Selah Schneiter
Alpine Race
IMD U16 Qualifier — Laura Flood — Sun Valley — Feb. 25-27 — Ian Radtke, Declan White
IMD U12 North Series, 4-way — McCall — Feb. 25-27
U10F — Makena Robbe — 3rd place finish SL, 4th place finish GS
U10M — Myles Francis — 4th place finish SL, top 10 finish GS; Liam Gardner; Reed Williams
U12M — Rowan Gardner, Emmett White — 4th place finish SL
Bank of Jackson Hole Club Series #4 (SL) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort — Feb. 26
U8M — Callum Pennington, Clark Pennington — top 10 finish
USASA Boardercross and Slopestyle — Feb. 10-13
Boardercross
7-8F — Arah Rockefeller — 2nd place finish
11-12M — Conley Rockefeller — top 10 finish
Slopestyle
7-8F — Arah Rockefeller — 1st place finish
11-12M — Conley Rockefeller
