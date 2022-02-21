Adult Race League
Top Individual Scores Week 2, SL
Men — Casey Williams (53.05), John Marno (53.28), Sam Hahn (54.31), Alex Perez (54.43), Fletcher White (54.93)
Women — Kira Lewis (58.35), Rachel Fortier (1:06.53), Haley Gage (1:08.60), Deb Mackenzie (1:12.10), Sarah Foster (1:14.32)
Week 2 Team Standings, SL
1st — 38 — Victor Vandals (Avant)
2nd — 34 — Kelly and the Disappointments
3rd — 31 — Harm-My-Knees (Harmony Design and Engineering)
4th — 30 — Borrachos (HLCP)
5th — 29 — The Royal Wolves
6th — 26 — Sego Inciders
7th — 18 — Tributary
8th — 17 — Land Trust Dusters
9th — 11 — Targhee Titans
9th — 11 — Teton Valley Realty Tequilas
Overall Team Standings
1st — Victor Vandals — 73 — Week 1 = 35, Week 2 = 38
Nick Besobrasov, Ashley Finan, Dexter Klock, Kira Lewis, John Marno, Tim Pennington, Casey Williams, Fred Wright
2nd — Kelly and the Disappointments — 66 — Week 1 = 32, Week 2 = 34
Kelly Chircop, Carrie Cleary, Tom Cleary, Jake Hawkes, Chris Laing, Jason Schiebler, Casey Singer
3rd — The Royal Wolves — 63 — Week 1 = 34, Week 2 = 29
Eric Achee, Adam Hahn, Sam Hahn, Gary Lennon, Kelli Lynch, Michelle Nicholson
4th — Borrachos — 60 — Week 1 = 30, Week 2 = 30
Aaron Cisco, Gordon Finnigan, Haley Gage, Julia Pieper, Mike Romanzi, Pierre Sarthou, Todd Warden, Fletcher White
5th — Harm-My-Knees — 52 — Week 1 = 21, Week 2 = 31
Deanna Blanchard, Randy Blough, Aaron Farmer, Sarah Foster, Jordan Gootnik, Sage Hibberd, Meghan Vonck, Jen Zung
6th — Tributary — 47 — Week 1 = 29, Week 2 = 18
Phil Goodson, Bruce Linger, Ali Moseley, Guy Moseley, Elliot Paul, Martin Schulz, Dan Shefter, Kimberly Smith
7th — Land Trust Dusters — 45 — Week 1 = 28, Week 2 = 17
Chris Ford, Brian Heeney, Neil Heeney, Jeremiah Keavney, Kathy McCormack, Paul Merrill, Jim Simonds, Frank Russo
8th — Sego Inciders — 41 — Week 1 = 15, Week 2 = 26
Jordan Brown, Rachel Fortier, Phil Hornberger, Charlie Norville, Mark Ortiz, Alex Perez, Cree Rousseau, Andrew Way
9th — Targhee Titans — 35 — Week 1 = 24, Week 2 = 11
Panini Gianinni, Janalee Grover, Mark Hanson, Tuffy Kaiser, Scott Kauf, Skyler Kauf, Beth Miller
10th — Teton Valley Realty Tequilas — 28 — Week 1 = 17, Week 2 = 11
Josh Baumeister, Chet Heeger, Darcy Klausmann, Bill Radtke, Nita Radtke, LeeAnn Ulrichs
Alpine Race
IMD U14 Qualifier — Snowbasin — Feb. 11-14 — Ryder Chircop, Lincoln Klausmann
IMD Sean Nurse Open — Snow King — Feb. 12-15 — Ian Radtke, Declan White
Cross Country
Alta Vista Freestyle Race — Alta Track — Feb. 19
2.5kF — Ava Beatty — top 10 finish, Emilyn Bender -1st place finish, Alice Burkhart — top 10 finish, Macy Culbertson — 5th place finish, Reece Culbertson — 4th place finish, Teagan Culbertson, Grace Hatch — top 10 finish, Penelope Jensen — top 10 finish, Amelia Kinney, Lisa Laing — top 10 finish, Greta Verbeten, Ella Voight — 2nd place finish
2.5kM — Baier Culbertson — 2nd place finish, Wolfe Ginter — 1st place finish, Isaac Kinney — 4th place finish, Guthrie Sneed — 3rd place finish
6kF — Salim Jacoby — 1st place finish
6kM — Sam Bender — 2nd place finish, Grady Jensen — 3rd place finish, Broc Smith — 1st place finish
10kF — Victoria Hollingsworth (TVSEF coach) — top 10 finish, Daisha Jacoby — 3rd place finish, Natalie Schachar (TVSEF coach), Isabel Warner — 4th place finish
10kM — Caleb Bender — 4th place finish, Zane Lindquist — 2nd place finish
20kM — Andy Hall (TVSEF coach) — top 10 finish, Asher Jacoby — 2nd place finish, Liam Peterson — 5th place finish
Freeride
IFSA Junior Regional — Snow King — Feb. 19-20
U12M — Jack Beck — 5th place finish, Landon Glover — 4th place finish, Nathan Mortenson, Gage Newton — 3rd place finish
12-14M — Owen Coleman, Nathan Cyr — top 10 finish, Brooks Lloyd — 3rd place finish, Camryn Spring
15-18F — Ella Phillips — 2nd place finish
15-18M — Henry Henderson — top 10 finish, George Markoff