Adult Race League

Top Individual Scores Week 2, SL

Men — Casey Williams (53.05), John Marno (53.28), Sam Hahn (54.31), Alex Perez (54.43), Fletcher White (54.93)

Women — Kira Lewis (58.35), Rachel Fortier (1:06.53), Haley Gage (1:08.60), Deb Mackenzie (1:12.10), Sarah Foster (1:14.32)

Week 2 Team Standings, SL

1st — 38 — Victor Vandals (Avant)

2nd — 34 — Kelly and the Disappointments

3rd — 31 — Harm-My-Knees (Harmony Design and Engineering)

4th — 30 — Borrachos (HLCP)

5th — 29 — The Royal Wolves

6th — 26 — Sego Inciders

7th — 18 — Tributary

8th — 17 — Land Trust Dusters

9th — 11 — Targhee Titans

9th — 11 — Teton Valley Realty Tequilas

Overall Team Standings

1st — Victor Vandals — 73 — Week 1 = 35, Week 2 = 38

Nick Besobrasov, Ashley Finan, Dexter Klock, Kira Lewis, John Marno, Tim Pennington, Casey Williams, Fred Wright

2nd — Kelly and the Disappointments — 66 — Week 1 = 32, Week 2 = 34

Kelly Chircop, Carrie Cleary, Tom Cleary, Jake Hawkes, Chris Laing, Jason Schiebler, Casey Singer

3rd — The Royal Wolves — 63 — Week 1 = 34, Week 2 = 29

Eric Achee, Adam Hahn, Sam Hahn, Gary Lennon, Kelli Lynch, Michelle Nicholson

4th — Borrachos — 60 — Week 1 = 30, Week 2 = 30

Aaron Cisco, Gordon Finnigan, Haley Gage, Julia Pieper, Mike Romanzi, Pierre Sarthou, Todd Warden, Fletcher White

5th — Harm-My-Knees — 52 — Week 1 = 21, Week 2 = 31

Deanna Blanchard, Randy Blough, Aaron Farmer, Sarah Foster, Jordan Gootnik, Sage Hibberd, Meghan Vonck, Jen Zung

6th — Tributary — 47 — Week 1 = 29, Week 2 = 18

Phil Goodson, Bruce Linger, Ali Moseley, Guy Moseley, Elliot Paul, Martin Schulz, Dan Shefter, Kimberly Smith

7th — Land Trust Dusters — 45 — Week 1 = 28, Week 2 = 17

Chris Ford, Brian Heeney, Neil Heeney, Jeremiah Keavney, Kathy McCormack, Paul Merrill, Jim Simonds, Frank Russo

8th — Sego Inciders — 41 — Week 1 = 15, Week 2 = 26

Jordan Brown, Rachel Fortier, Phil Hornberger, Charlie Norville, Mark Ortiz, Alex Perez, Cree Rousseau, Andrew Way

9th — Targhee Titans — 35 — Week 1 = 24, Week 2 = 11

Panini Gianinni, Janalee Grover, Mark Hanson, Tuffy Kaiser, Scott Kauf, Skyler Kauf, Beth Miller

10th — Teton Valley Realty Tequilas — 28 — Week 1 = 17, Week 2 = 11

Josh Baumeister, Chet Heeger, Darcy Klausmann, Bill Radtke, Nita Radtke, LeeAnn Ulrichs

Alpine Race

IMD U14 Qualifier — Snowbasin — Feb. 11-14 — Ryder Chircop, Lincoln Klausmann

IMD Sean Nurse Open — Snow King — Feb. 12-15 — Ian Radtke, Declan White

Cross Country

Alta Vista Freestyle Race — Alta Track — Feb. 19

2.5kF — Ava Beatty — top 10 finish, Emilyn Bender -1st place finish, Alice Burkhart — top 10 finish, Macy Culbertson — 5th place finish, Reece Culbertson — 4th place finish, Teagan Culbertson, Grace Hatch — top 10 finish, Penelope Jensen — top 10 finish, Amelia Kinney, Lisa Laing — top 10 finish, Greta Verbeten, Ella Voight — 2nd place finish

2.5kM — Baier Culbertson — 2nd place finish, Wolfe Ginter — 1st place finish, Isaac Kinney — 4th place finish, Guthrie Sneed — 3rd place finish

6kF — Salim Jacoby — 1st place finish

6kM — Sam Bender — 2nd place finish, Grady Jensen — 3rd place finish, Broc Smith — 1st place finish

10kF — Victoria Hollingsworth (TVSEF coach) — top 10 finish, Daisha Jacoby — 3rd place finish, Natalie Schachar (TVSEF coach), Isabel Warner — 4th place finish

10kM — Caleb Bender — 4th place finish, Zane Lindquist — 2nd place finish

20kM — Andy Hall (TVSEF coach) — top 10 finish, Asher Jacoby — 2nd place finish, Liam Peterson — 5th place finish

Freeride

IFSA Junior Regional — Snow King — Feb. 19-20

U12M — Jack Beck — 5th place finish, Landon Glover — 4th place finish, Nathan Mortenson, Gage Newton — 3rd place finish

12-14M — Owen Coleman, Nathan Cyr — top 10 finish, Brooks Lloyd — 3rd place finish, Camryn Spring

15-18F — Ella Phillips — 2nd place finish

15-18M — Henry Henderson — top 10 finish, George Markoff