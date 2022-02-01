Alpine Race

Bank of Jackson Hole Club Series #2 (SL) — Grand Targhee Resort — Jan. 29

U08F — Carly Hawkes — top 10 finish, Hadley Gootnick — 1st place finish, Grady Johnson — 5th place finish

U08M — Ryland Bieber — 2nd place finish, Liam Gardner, Everett Nobman — 1st place finish

U10F — Katie Cleary, Olive Hawkes, Lyla Johnson — top 10 finish, Lisa Laing, Makena Robbe — 1st place finish, Kimaaya Titensor

U10M — Dalton Blough — top 10 finish, Myles Francis — 2nd place finish, Asher Gootnick, H. Reed Williams

U12F — Cadence Johnson — top 10 finish, Eleyce Radtke — 5th place finish

U12M — Reese Chircop — 2nd place finish, Rowan Gardner — 4th place finish, Reis Nobman — 5th place finish, Emmett White — 1st place finish

U14M — Ryder Chircop — 1st place finish, Lincoln Klausmann

IMD U16 Qualifier — Snowbird — Jan. 28-30 — Ian Radtke, Declan White

Cross Country

IMD Junior National Qualifier — West Yellowstone — Jan. 29-30

U14F — Salim Jacoby

U14M — Broc Smith — top 10 finish classic

U16F — Daisha Jacoby, Isabel Warner

U16M — Zane Lindquist

U18M — Asher Jacoby, Liam Peterson

Freeride

IFSA Junior Regional — Jackson Hole — Jan. 22-23

U12M — Jack Beck — top 10 finish, Gage Newton, Landon Glover — 4th place finish

12-14F — Ava Evans — 5th place finish

12-14M — Owen Coleman, Nathan Cyr — 5th place finish, Brahm Jacobsen, Holden Way

15-18F — Ella Phillips — 1st place finish

15-18M — Sam Berkenfield — top 10 finish, Henry Henderson

Forerunners — Rob Burton, Shea McGuire

IFSA Junior Regional — Snowbird Vol. 2 — Jan. 23

12-14M — Cooper Watson — Went big after a solid run, sending a massive 360 only to get bucked and end up with a DNF.

IFSA Junior Regional — Big Sky — Jan. 28-30

U12F — Rylee Watson — 3rd place finish

U12M — Jack Beck — top 10 finish, Gage Newton — top 10 finish

12-14M — Rob Burton, Cooper Watson, Holden Way

15-18F — Ella Phillips — top 10 finish

15-18M — George Markoff

Snowboard

IFSA Junior Regional — Jackson Hole — Jan. 22-23

12-14F — Willow Newton — 1st place finish