Alpine Race
Bank of Jackson Hole Club Series #2 (SL) — Grand Targhee Resort — Jan. 29
U08F — Carly Hawkes — top 10 finish, Hadley Gootnick — 1st place finish, Grady Johnson — 5th place finish
U08M — Ryland Bieber — 2nd place finish, Liam Gardner, Everett Nobman — 1st place finish
U10F — Katie Cleary, Olive Hawkes, Lyla Johnson — top 10 finish, Lisa Laing, Makena Robbe — 1st place finish, Kimaaya Titensor
U10M — Dalton Blough — top 10 finish, Myles Francis — 2nd place finish, Asher Gootnick, H. Reed Williams
U12F — Cadence Johnson — top 10 finish, Eleyce Radtke — 5th place finish
U12M — Reese Chircop — 2nd place finish, Rowan Gardner — 4th place finish, Reis Nobman — 5th place finish, Emmett White — 1st place finish
U14M — Ryder Chircop — 1st place finish, Lincoln Klausmann
IMD U16 Qualifier — Snowbird — Jan. 28-30 — Ian Radtke, Declan White
Cross Country
IMD Junior National Qualifier — West Yellowstone — Jan. 29-30
U14F — Salim Jacoby
U14M — Broc Smith — top 10 finish classic
U16F — Daisha Jacoby, Isabel Warner
U16M — Zane Lindquist
U18M — Asher Jacoby, Liam Peterson
Freeride
IFSA Junior Regional — Jackson Hole — Jan. 22-23
U12M — Jack Beck — top 10 finish, Gage Newton, Landon Glover — 4th place finish
12-14F — Ava Evans — 5th place finish
12-14M — Owen Coleman, Nathan Cyr — 5th place finish, Brahm Jacobsen, Holden Way
15-18F — Ella Phillips — 1st place finish
15-18M — Sam Berkenfield — top 10 finish, Henry Henderson
Forerunners — Rob Burton, Shea McGuire
IFSA Junior Regional — Snowbird Vol. 2 — Jan. 23
12-14M — Cooper Watson — Went big after a solid run, sending a massive 360 only to get bucked and end up with a DNF.
IFSA Junior Regional — Big Sky — Jan. 28-30
U12F — Rylee Watson — 3rd place finish
U12M — Jack Beck — top 10 finish, Gage Newton — top 10 finish
12-14M — Rob Burton, Cooper Watson, Holden Way
15-18F — Ella Phillips — top 10 finish
15-18M — George Markoff
Snowboard
12-14F — Willow Newton — 1st place finish