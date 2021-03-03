Targhee Cup Standings
Top Individual Scores Week 3, Long GS
Men — Lucas Stock (51.57), Max Marno (54.82), Shane Anderson (56.21), Casey Williams (56.70), Pierre Sarthou (56.76)
Women — Julia Pieper (1:06.30), Michelle Nicholson (1:07.68), Haley Gage (1:08.16), Rachel Fortier (1:08.46), Dagi Stock (1:10.59)
Week 2 Team Standings, SL
1st — 33 — Victor Vandals (Victor Veterinary Hospital)
2nd — 32 — Borrachos (HLCP)
3rd — 29 — The Wolf
4th — 26 — Land Trust Dusters
4th — 26 — Dale Turnhards (Sego Skis)
5th — 25 — Teton Valley Realty Tequilas
6th — 23 — Yo Mommies (Badger Creek WoodWorks & Mackenzie Masonry)
7th — 22 — Tetonia Club Brewskis
Overall Team Standings
1st — Borrachos — 100 — Week 1 = 33 Week 2 = 35 Week 3 = 32
Aaron Cisco, Haley Gage, Tim Groth Julia Pieper, Pierre Sarthou, Todd Warden, Fletcher White
2nd — Land Trust Dusters — 87 — Week 1 = 30 Week 2 = 31 Week 3 = 26
Chris Ford, Brian Heeney, Jeremiah Keavney, Kathy McCormack, Jim Simonds, Frank Russo
3rd — The Wolf — 86 — Week 1 = 32 Week 2 = 25 Week 3 = 29
Eric Achee, Adam Hahn, Sam Hahn, Kelli Lynch, Michelle Nicholson, Craig Olsen, Gary
3rd — Yo Mommies — 86 — Week 1 = 30 Week 2 = 33 Week 3 = 23
Ellen Besobrasov, Nick Besobrasov, Deb Mackenzie, Cooper Romanzi, Mike Romanzi, Dagi Stock, Lucas Stock
4th — Victor Vandals — 83 — Week 1 = 20 Week 2 = 30 Week 3 = 33
Shane Anderson, Bill Boney, Sage Hibberd, John Marno, Max Marno, Casey Williams
5th — Teton Valley Realty Tequilas — 82 — Week 1 = 32 Week 2 = 25 Week 3 = 25
Josh Baumeister, Muffy Ferro, Brian McDermott, Scott Prindle, Ray Proetto, Bill Radtke, Nita Radtke
6th — Dale Turnhards — 76 — Week 1 = 22 Week 2 = 28 Week 3 = 26
Rachel Fortier, Gunnar Hansen, Phil Hornberger, Charlie Norville, Cree Rousseau, Alex Suckling, Peter Wells, Tim Wells
7th — Tetonia Club Brewskis — 64 — Week 1 = 23 Week 2 = 19 Week 3 = 22
Scott Kauf, Skyler Kauf, Alex Markoff, Muffy Mead, Ali Moseley, Don Moseley, Guyon Moseley, Liz Moseley
Alpine
U12 North Series SL — Snow King — Feb. 27-28
Female — Cadence Johnson, Lyla Johnson, Makena Robbe
Male — Reese Chircop, Myles Francis, Liam Gardner, Rowan Gardner, Asher Gootnick, Neil Klein, Deacon Major, Reis Nobman
Snowboard
Coldsmoke — Lost Trail — Feb. 27-28
Gage Newton, Willow Newton — 3rd place finish, Conley Rockefeller, Benji Shaw- 3rd place finish, Ethan Shaw, Grayson Wells — 3rd place finish, Iris Wells