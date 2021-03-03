Weekday Racing at the Hill

Phil Hornberger of the Dale Turnhards tucks to finish fast in the giant slalom race at last Thursday’s Targhee Cup. This week marks the end of the adult race league (also known as business league) hosted by Grand Targhee and the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation. 

 Julia Tellman

Targhee Cup Standings

Top Individual Scores Week 3, Long GS

Men — Lucas Stock (51.57), Max Marno (54.82), Shane Anderson (56.21), Casey Williams (56.70), Pierre Sarthou (56.76)

Women — Julia Pieper (1:06.30), Michelle Nicholson (1:07.68), Haley Gage (1:08.16), Rachel Fortier (1:08.46), Dagi Stock (1:10.59)

Week 2 Team Standings, SL

1st — 33 — Victor Vandals (Victor Veterinary Hospital)

2nd — 32 — Borrachos (HLCP)

3rd — 29 — The Wolf

4th — 26 — Land Trust Dusters

4th — 26 — Dale Turnhards (Sego Skis)

5th — 25 — Teton Valley Realty Tequilas

6th — 23 — Yo Mommies (Badger Creek WoodWorks & Mackenzie Masonry)

7th — 22 — Tetonia Club Brewskis

Overall Team Standings

1st — Borrachos — 100 — Week 1 = 33 Week 2 = 35 Week 3 = 32

Aaron Cisco, Haley Gage, Tim Groth Julia Pieper, Pierre Sarthou, Todd Warden, Fletcher White

2nd — Land Trust Dusters — 87 — Week 1 = 30 Week 2 = 31 Week 3 = 26

Chris Ford, Brian Heeney, Jeremiah Keavney, Kathy McCormack, Jim Simonds, Frank Russo

3rd — The Wolf — 86 — Week 1 = 32 Week 2 = 25 Week 3 = 29

Eric Achee, Adam Hahn, Sam Hahn, Kelli Lynch, Michelle Nicholson, Craig Olsen, Gary

3rd — Yo Mommies — 86 — Week 1 = 30 Week 2 = 33 Week 3 = 23

Ellen Besobrasov, Nick Besobrasov, Deb Mackenzie, Cooper Romanzi, Mike Romanzi, Dagi Stock, Lucas Stock

4th — Victor Vandals — 83 — Week 1 = 20 Week 2 = 30 Week 3 = 33

Shane Anderson, Bill Boney, Sage Hibberd, John Marno, Max Marno, Casey Williams

5th — Teton Valley Realty Tequilas — 82 — Week 1 = 32 Week 2 = 25 Week 3 = 25

Josh Baumeister, Muffy Ferro, Brian McDermott, Scott Prindle, Ray Proetto, Bill Radtke, Nita Radtke

6th — Dale Turnhards — 76 — Week 1 = 22 Week 2 = 28 Week 3 = 26

Rachel Fortier, Gunnar Hansen, Phil Hornberger, Charlie Norville, Cree Rousseau, Alex Suckling, Peter Wells, Tim Wells

7th — Tetonia Club Brewskis — 64 — Week 1 = 23 Week 2 = 19 Week 3 = 22

Scott Kauf, Skyler Kauf, Alex Markoff, Muffy Mead, Ali Moseley, Don Moseley, Guyon Moseley, Liz Moseley

Alpine

U12 North Series SL — Snow King — Feb. 27-28

Female — Cadence Johnson, Lyla Johnson, Makena Robbe

Male — Reese Chircop, Myles Francis, Liam Gardner, Rowan Gardner, Asher Gootnick, Neil Klein, Deacon Major, Reis Nobman

Snowboard

Coldsmoke — Lost Trail — Feb. 27-28

Gage Newton, Willow Newton — 3rd place finish, Conley Rockefeller, Benji Shaw- 3rd place finish, Ethan Shaw, Grayson Wells — 3rd place finish, Iris Wells

More from this section