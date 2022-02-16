Adult Race League
Individual Scores Week 1, GS
Men - Casey Williams (38.95), Martin Schulz (39.32), Pierre Sarthou (39.73), Aaron Cisco (39.94), Chet Heeger (40.01)
Women - Kira Lewis (41.90), Ashley Finan (43.20), Haley Gage (43.88), Julia Pieper (44.08), Michelle Nicholson (47.67)
Week 1 Team Standings, GS
1st - 35 - Victor Vandals
2nd - 34 - The Royal Wolves
3rd - 32 - Chircop and Associates
4th - 30 - Borrachos (HLCP)
5th - 29 - Tributary
6th - 28 - Land Trust Dusters
7th - 24 - Targhee Titans
8th - 21 - Harm-My-Knees (Harmony Design and Engineering)
9th - 17 - Teton Valley Realty Tequilas
10th - 15 - Sego Inciders
Overall Team Standings
1st - Victor Vandals - 35 - Week 1 = 35
Nick Besobrasov, Ashley Finan, Dexter Klock, Kira Lewis, John Marno, Tim Pennington, Casey Williams, Fred Wright
2nd - The Royal Wolves - 34 - Week 1 = 34
Eric Achee, Adam Hahn, Sam Hahn, Gary Lennon, Kelli Lynch, Michelle Nicholson
3rd - Chircop and Associates - 32 - Week 1 = 32
Kelly Chircop, Carrie Cleary, Tom Cleary, Jake Hawkes, Jason Schiebler, Casey Singer
4th - Borrachos - 30 - Week 1 = 30
Aaron Cisco, Gordon Finnigan, Haley Gage, Julia Pieper, Mike Romanzi, Pierre Sarthou, Todd Warden, Fletcher White
5th - Tributary - 29 - Week 1 = 29
Phil Goodson, Bruce Linger, Ali Moseley, Guy Moseley, Elliot Paul, Martin Schulz, Dan Shefter, Kimberly Smith
6th - Land Trust Dusters - 28 - Week 1 = 28
Chris Ford, Brian Heeney, Neil Heeney, Jeremiah Keavney, Kathy McCormack, Paul Merrill, Jim Simonds, Frank Russo
7th - Targhee Titans - 24 - Week 1 = 24
Panini Gianinni, Janalee Grover, Mark Hanson, Tuffy Kaiser, Scott Kauf, Skyler Kauf, Beth Miller
8th - Harm-My-Knees - 21 - Week 1 = 21
Deanna Blanchard, Randy Blough, Aaron Farmer, Sarah Foster, Jordan Gootnik, Sage Hibberd, Meghan Vonck, Jen Zung
9th - Teton Valley Realty Tequilas - 17 - Week 1 = 17
Josh Baumeister, Chet Heeger, Darcy Klausmann, Bill Radtke, Nita Radtke, LeeAnn Ulrichs
10th - Sego Inciders - 15 - Week 1 = 15
Jordan Brown, Rachel Fortier, Phil Hornberger, Charlie Norville, Mark Ortiz, Alex Perez, Cree Rousseau, Andrew Way
TVSEF Athletes Participated in the Evan Floyd/Winter Sports Races
Kindergarten Male Skiers - Brooks Donley - 1st place finish, Dylan Hansen - 2nd place finish
1st Grade Female Skiers -
Tuesday - Avalon Bowers - 3rd place finish, Ellie Oldham - 2nd place finish, Klanczi Titensor - 1st place finish
Wednesday - Raycie Albitre - 3rd place finish, Kenna Vallade - 1st place finish
2nd Grade Female Skiers - Ava Beatty - 2nd place finish, Greta Verbeten - top 10 finish
2nd Grade Male Skiers -
Tuesday - Kyler Werlin - 3rd place finish
Wednesday - Henrik Lyngso - 3rd place finish, Emmett McHargue - 1st place finish
3rd Grade Female Skiers - Katie Cleary - 1st place finish
3rd Grade Male Skiers - Crosby Koening - 4th place finish
4th Grade Female Skiers - Grace Hatch - 2nd place finish
4th Grade Male Skiers - Zion Bilcher - 5th place finish
2nd Grade Female Snowboarders - Aniston Marlar - 1st place finish
2nd Grade Male Snowboarders - Griffin Mack - 2nd place finish
3rd Grade Female Snowboarders - Kimaaya Titensor - 1st place finish
Cross Country
IMD Junior National Qualifier - Jackson - Feb. 11-12
U12F - Emilyn Bender - top 10 finish classic and skate
U14F - Salim Jacoby
U14M - Sam Bender, Grady Jensen, Broc Smith
U16F - Daisha Jacoby, Isabel Warner
U16M - Caleb Bender, Zane Lindquist
U18M - Asher Jacoby, Liam Peterson
Freeride
IFSA Junior National - Snowbird - Feb. 11-13
12-14M - Nathan Cyr, Cooper Watson, Holden Way
15-18F - Ella Phillips
15-18M - Kai Jones - 5th place finish