TVSEF Silly Slalom Results

Athletes had to navigate through a section of brushies and put on a medical glove. Then they moved through a giant slalom section to pick up an Easter egg. Then to finish out they went through a slalom section and finished up with some pole jumpers at the very end as they crossed through the finish! Great job all!

Hans Holbrook 45.18

Tyler Schaller-Nisbet 48.28

Brooks Lloyd 50.73

Charlie Burnham 53.36

Colter Salsbury 54.77

Knox Brown 55.61

Gary Mackenzie 58.19

Phil Hornberger 58.35

Will Kaiser 59.42

Cooper Watson 1:01.66

Riley Watson 1:01.86

Sam Wilson 1:04.57

Cedar Timpany 1:04.67

Hannah Holbrook 1:08.50

Keeva Cullen 1:10.92

Layla Cullen 1:13.26

Dalton Blough 1:21.38

Will Nubel 1:21.68

Kale Sarthou 1:24.23

Kyler Werlin 1:37.37

Spring Project

Ryder Chircop, Ian Radtke, Cash Warren — 5th place finish parallel slalom, Declan White — top 10 finish parallel slalom, 4th place finish Kombi

