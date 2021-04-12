TVSEF Silly Slalom Results
Athletes had to navigate through a section of brushies and put on a medical glove. Then they moved through a giant slalom section to pick up an Easter egg. Then to finish out they went through a slalom section and finished up with some pole jumpers at the very end as they crossed through the finish! Great job all!
Hans Holbrook 45.18
Tyler Schaller-Nisbet 48.28
Brooks Lloyd 50.73
Charlie Burnham 53.36
Colter Salsbury 54.77
Knox Brown 55.61
Gary Mackenzie 58.19
Phil Hornberger 58.35
Will Kaiser 59.42
Cooper Watson 1:01.66
Riley Watson 1:01.86
Sam Wilson 1:04.57
Cedar Timpany 1:04.67
Hannah Holbrook 1:08.50
Keeva Cullen 1:10.92
Layla Cullen 1:13.26
Dalton Blough 1:21.38
Will Nubel 1:21.68
Kale Sarthou 1:24.23
Kyler Werlin 1:37.37
Spring Project
Ryder Chircop, Ian Radtke, Cash Warren — 5th place finish parallel slalom, Declan White — top 10 finish parallel slalom, 4th place finish Kombi