Cross Country: Soldier Hollow Super Qualifier — February 14-15
Men: U18 — Arden Jacoby, U16 — Finn Eidem, Asher Jacoby, Peter Warner, U14 — Jacob Collins — top 10 finish in classic. Women: U14 — Daisha Jacoby, Isabel Warner, U12 — Salim Jacoby.
West Yellowstone Ski Education Foundation Intermountain JNQ February 1-2
Jacob Collins, Men U14, 2nd
IFSA Junior National Competition at Grand Targhee February 8-9
Ethan Shaw, Snowboard Male 15-18, 4th
IFSA Junior Regional Competition at Snow King February 14-16
Cadence Hamby, Ski Female 12-14, 3rd
The Targhee Cup: Adult Race League Standings:
Half Fast — 1st place, 37 points, Borrachos — 2nd place, 35 points, Land Trust Dusters — 3rd place, 28 points , Sego Skis — 3rd place, 28 points, Blades of Glory- 4th place, 24 points, The Wolf — 4th place, 24 points, The Brewskis — 5th place, 16 points
