The Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Teton Springs Foundation to build a new timing building for races at Grand Targhee Resort. The building will enable TVSEF and Grand Targhee to host more efficient, larger, and better quality races. It will be used for everything from the public schools’ Winter Sports program to scored level US Ski and Snowboard races.
The new building will have better insulation and an updated electrical system for more accurate and reliable timing. The building’s larger size can accommodate the additional event personnel required at larger and higher level races. The project would not have been possible without the contributions and donations from With the Grain, Valley Lumber and Rental, West Point Electric, Wholesale Electrical Supply, Metal Man Roofing, Shea Field from Teton Audio Video, Hondo Miller at High Range Designs for providing the building location, and Brandon Reeves for his work on the metal skids. In addition, a rock star crew of volunteers contributed their time and talents to get the building up and operable in a very short time frame: Fletcher White, Billy Beck, Aaron Cisco, Pierre Sarthou, Casey Williams, Corey McGrath, Peter Wells, Sam Hahn, Liz Moseley, and Abbi Sarthou.
“This new building will be a great asset to our programs and our community,” said TVSEF executive director, Bridget Misch in a news release. “It should provide a better racing experience for all racers whether they be TVSEF athletes, Winter Sports participants, business league racers, or any competitors visiting Targhee.”
“We are extremely grateful to the Teton Springs Community Foundation for supporting the new TVSEF timing building,” added Abbi Sarthou, TVSEF board president. “The old timing building was in desperate need of an upgrade and this grant along with the local support of Valley Lumber, West Point Electric, Wholesale Electrical Supply and numerous volunteers, the new building is now a reality. With the addition of the new building, TVSEF is excited to run more professional ski races and bring more elite level racing to Grand Targhee Resort.”
Help TVSEF and the Teton Springs Foundation name the new building! A suggestion box will be located in the Geo Tourism Center up until the first day of TVSEF Business League races, Feb. 13. At that time, TVSEF will select the top three suggestions and put it to community vote. The official name will be unveiled on the final day of the TVSEF Business League races, March 5th.TVSEF has been a non-profit in Teton Valley since 1978. Their mission is to provide affordable ski and snowboard programs for young athletes to meet their individual potential for excellence through education and opportunity for competition. Program fees only cover about 40% of all operating costs. As such, TVSEF relies heavily on the support of our community, donors, and grantors such as the Teton Springs Foundation, With the Grain, Valley Lumber and Rental and all those who volunteered their time and talents to this project. Their efforts make it possible to bring the vibrant snow sports culture of Teton Valley to all youth of our community.
