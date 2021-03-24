The Teton Valley Composite interscholastic mountain bike team is one of the many youth sports organizations in the valley that is planning to have a season that looks a bit more “normal” than last year’s. Like many outdoor pursuits seeing a jump in interest, mountain biking has more participants than ever, and locally that means more kids on the bike team.
TVC team director Jess Curren has observed that families are moving here, new riders are exploring the trails, and younger kids are aging into the program, which is offered for sixth through twelfth graders. Everyone wants to know: how do we join the team? TVC will hold a parent information night on Wednesday, April 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Email tetonvalleycomposite@gmail.com to receive the Zoom meeting link.
The team is open to public school, private school, and home school students, and riders of all skill levels are welcome. Practices are held on Mondays and Wednesdays from July to October, with a six-season race series starting in late August, including one event at Grand Targhee. Racing is not mandatory for team members. TVC also hosts a few preseason practices in June, recruiting events tailored to get more girls on bikes, trail work days, and longer weekend adventure rides for young athletes looking for a challenge.
Volunteer coaches are also welcome; if you have the time to commit to the team and enjoy riding bikes with kids as a role model, email Curren or head coach Nate Carey at nate@tetonwrench.com.
One concern for potential team members is availability of equipment; across the bike industry, brands and shops are seeing shortages and long wait times resulting from last year’s supply chain disruptions. Fortunately, every year TVC hosts a bike swap where used bikes can find new homes.
“It’s a seller’s market,” Curren noted, encouraging people to check their garages and storage units for forgotten bikes. “Give them a little love, clean them, pump up their tires, and come sell them,” she added.
The bike swap will be on May 15 at the school district building (formerly the elementary school) at 445 N Main in Driggs from 9 a.m. until noon. Entry is a $5 donation or $10 for early bird shoppers.
Bike drop-off is on the afternoon of May 14 and costs $25 per adult bike and $15 for each additional bike, or $5 for kids’ bikes. Or rent a table for $25 to sell your gently used components, tires, apparel, even brake pads; it’s all in hot demand this year. The team does not take a cut from sales—that stays in your pocket.
What’s popular at the swap? Well-maintained gravel bikes, cross country mountain bikes, fat bikes, and affordable youth bikes, Curren said. Less popular, she added, are vintage road bikes, time trial bikes, and mountain bikes that are more than a decade old.
For more information visit the team Facebook page at facebook.com/tetonvalleycomposite.