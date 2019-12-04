Despite a few inches of fresh snow, the stalwart runners (and dog-walkers and hikers) of Teton Valley showed up in full force to participate in the second annual TVN Turkey Trot. The highlight of the event was seeing how many big families chose to make the fun run a part of their Thanksgiving traditions. Thanks to everyone who came out and to our sponsors Teton Valley Health and Peaked Sports.
Nonprofit Winner
Registrants voted on quite a few different valley nonprofits to receive a free TVN advertising campaign, and in the end Teton Valley Aquatics, which claimed the prize last year, was just barely edged out by Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library. Congratulations!
Race Results
1 Hosek, Ian
2 Jensen, Seth
3 Godfrey, Curtis
4 Beller, Bill
5 Stuntz, Scott
6 Beller, John
7 van Houten, Doug
8 Willcox, Braylon — 1st Place Kid
9 Grames, Aiden
10 Godfrey, Brooklyn — 1st Place Woman
11 Barton, Michael
12 Olnhausen, Bridger — 2nd Place Kid
13 Godfrey, Hyrum — 3rd Place Kid
14 Godfrey, Lewis
15 Starkey, Denny
16 Kitchen, Sam — 2nd Place Woman
17 Alexander, Mark
18 Grames, William
19 Willcox, Leah — 3rd Place Woman
20 Godfrey, Jennifer
21 Peck, Jamie
22 Dahms, Steven
23 Arcamonte, Gina
24 Arcamonte, Joseph
25 Adams, Ben
26 Adams, Rainey
27 Alexander, Denise
28 Lohmueller, Judy
29 Adams, Ridge
30 Kirkham, Dana
31 Kirkham, Ryan
32 Olnhausen, Becky
33 Sadauckas, Casimir
34 Haskins, Pamela
35 Peck, Diana
36 Troy, Rich
37 Willcox, Addison
38 Olnhausen, Zane
39 Stout, Martha
40 Starkey, Wendy
41 Dahms, Steven
42 Stout, Mary
43 Stout, Jennifer
44 Stout, Scott
45 Tafoya, Tyra
46 Tafoya, Michael
47 Adams, Reece
48 Adams, Serena
49 Beller, Barbara
50 Grames, Karen
51 Levdanskiy, Megan
52 Levdanskiy, Anton
53 Grames, Josie
54 Caldwell, Spencer
55 Caldwell, Mandii
56 Zolezzi, Marie
57 Sadauckas, Kelly
58 Sadauckas, Tiberius
Costume Contest
1 Steven Dahms, Turkicorn
2 Kelly Sadauckas, Yeti
3 Denny Starkey, Running of the Bulls
Apologies from the race director to Curtis Godfrey, who was not recognized as the third place runner during the awards ceremony. Honorable mentions go to Will and Tyler Godfrey, who went slightly off course but were definitely in contention for the podium.
