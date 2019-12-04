Despite a few inches of fresh snow, the stalwart runners (and dog-walkers and hikers) of Teton Valley showed up in full force to participate in the second annual TVN Turkey Trot. The highlight of the event was seeing how many big families chose to make the fun run a part of their Thanksgiving traditions. Thanks to everyone who came out and to our sponsors Teton Valley Health and Peaked Sports. 

Nonprofit Winner

Registrants voted on quite a few different valley nonprofits to receive a free TVN advertising campaign, and in the end Teton Valley Aquatics, which claimed the prize last year, was just barely edged out by Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library. Congratulations!

Race Results

1 Hosek, Ian

2 Jensen, Seth

3 Godfrey, Curtis

4 Beller, Bill

5 Stuntz, Scott

6 Beller, John

7 van Houten, Doug

8 Willcox, Braylon — 1st Place Kid

9 Grames, Aiden

10 Godfrey, Brooklyn — 1st Place Woman

11 Barton, Michael

12 Olnhausen, Bridger — 2nd Place Kid

13 Godfrey, Hyrum — 3rd Place Kid

14 Godfrey, Lewis

15 Starkey, Denny

16 Kitchen, Sam — 2nd Place Woman

17 Alexander, Mark

18 Grames, William

19 Willcox, Leah — 3rd Place Woman

20 Godfrey, Jennifer

21 Peck, Jamie

22 Dahms, Steven

23 Arcamonte, Gina

24 Arcamonte, Joseph

25 Adams, Ben

26 Adams, Rainey

27 Alexander, Denise

28 Lohmueller, Judy

29 Adams, Ridge

30 Kirkham, Dana

31 Kirkham, Ryan

32 Olnhausen, Becky

33 Sadauckas, Casimir

34 Haskins, Pamela

35 Peck, Diana

36 Troy, Rich

37 Willcox, Addison

38 Olnhausen, Zane

39 Stout, Martha

40 Starkey, Wendy

41 Dahms, Steven

42 Stout, Mary

43 Stout, Jennifer

44 Stout, Scott

45 Tafoya, Tyra

46 Tafoya, Michael

47 Adams, Reece

48 Adams, Serena

49 Beller, Barbara

50 Grames, Karen

51 Levdanskiy, Megan

52 Levdanskiy, Anton

53 Grames, Josie

54 Caldwell, Spencer

55 Caldwell, Mandii

56 Zolezzi, Marie

57 Sadauckas, Kelly

58 Sadauckas, Tiberius

Costume Contest

1 Steven Dahms, Turkicorn

2 Kelly Sadauckas, Yeti

3 Denny Starkey, Running of the Bulls

Apologies from the race director to Curtis Godfrey, who was not recognized as the third place runner during the awards ceremony. Honorable mentions go to Will and Tyler Godfrey, who went slightly off course but were definitely in contention for the podium.

More from this section

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.