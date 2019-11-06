Teton Valley Foundation is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a $5,000 grant to the Kotler Ice Arena Capital Campaign from the Forever Idaho East Fund of the Idaho Community Foundation. The grant is in support of locker room additions and expanded spectator space at Kotler Ice Arena.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant award from ICF for the second year in a row,” said Lauren Bennett, TVF Executive Director in a press release. “The Idaho Community Foundation is a big help in our mission of completing Kotler Ice Arena. They gave to our newly expanded Warming Hut space and we are so pleased to have their contribution to the next slate of projects. Supporting Kotler Ice Arena lifts our entire community, whether you are a skater or not. Strong recreation facilities drive traffic to businesses in the winter and boost our local economy. This grant, and vital private contributions, are moving us closer to completing our project.”
Teton Valley Foundation operates the Kotler Ice Arena, along with the skating and hockey programs for all ages. The rink opens for the season on Saturday November 9.
Kotler Ice Arena has been steadily expanding and improving this vital public space with Capital Improvements, including a newly expanded Warming Hut area which opened on November 4.
To get involved by supporting the Capital Campaign please find project details at tetonvalleyfoundation.org or mail your donation to PO Box 50, Victor ID 83455.
The Idaho Community Foundation distributes grants throughout the state for a wide variety of projects and programs through the Regional Grant Fund. The program is funded through the generosity of donors who recognize that the needs within communities and among nonprofits are constantly changing, and they have entrusted ICF with the flexibility to meet those changing needs forever.
For more information about Teton Valley Foundation programs including the Kotler Ice Arena and Music on Main, visit our website at www.tetonvalleyfoundation.org or email us at info@tetonvalleyfoundation.org.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.