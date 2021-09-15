Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Teton Valley Cutthroats are looking forward to a new season at the Kolter Ice Arena.
With winter fast approaching the Teton Valley Foundation is looking forward to a new season at the Kotler Ice Arena.
With a new season comes some changes to the Teton Valley Cutthroats organization, including a new youth hockey director along with a renewed push for a new Zamboni.
Cutthroats youth hockey is proud to announce that Cody Nolan, an Idaho Falls native, is their new youth hockey director.
Nolan has gained both playing and coaching experience over the last 24 years. He is also a certified referee, holding a USA hockey level two officiating certificate. He also holds a USA Hockey level 4 coaching certificate.
After leaving Idaho Falls, Nolan played 2 years of juniors with the Tampa Bay Blizzard after which he was an alternate captain for the New Jersey Storm in the International Junior Hockey League.
After returning to Idaho, he then set his sights on coaching, becoming head learn-to-skate instructor for the City of Idaho Falls. From there he spent the last 5 years as head coach for the Snake River Wolves organization, as well as serving as president for the Idaho Falls Adult Hockey League.
According to the TVF, Nolan is looking forward to “the opportunity to grow an already amazing youth hockey program, and am excited to do so within the region that I call home.”
Off the ice, Nolan is an avid fly fisherman. He utilized this passion to become a lead mentor for the Eastern Idaho division of the Mayfly Project, a national organization dedicated to using fly fishing as the catalyst to mentor and support children in foster care.
In other hockey news, the fundraising campaign for a desperately-needed new Zamboni and other Kotler Ice Arena capital improvements remains ongoing, with the target fundraising amount “almost there”.
Upcoming events include the first annual hockey gear swap, set to take place on October 2nd from 8 am to noon at the Kotler Ice Arena. Also, Hockeyfest 2021 and “Try Hockey for Free” day will take place on November 6th.
Lastly, registration for the upcoming season is open now, which you can find more information on at the Teton Valley Foundation website.
