Grand Targhee Resort will be turning the mountain pink in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Boarding for Breast Cancer’s year-round education, outreach and survivorship programs
B4BC’s second time at Grand Targhee kicks off the weekend with an Art + Silent Auction on Friday, March 6th from 5 pm-7 pm at Habitat in Driggs (18 N Main Street). Join local artists as they display their work for the Art Auction and don’t forget to check out some amazing items from event sponsors like Yeti, GoPro, The North Face, and Smith.
THE PINK POKER RUN. The Poker Run welcomes all ages and abilities and registration is a minimum donation of $25 per person. Participants are welcome to register as an individual or together with friends and make a team. Upon registration, participants can share their fundraising page with friends and family near and far, to help raise funds. We encourage participants to fundraise as much as they can for the cause and a chance to win some fantastic items from our B4BC sponsors. Killer prizes will be awarded to the top fundraisers AND the best poker hands.
On-site registration is Saturday, March 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at B4BC Booth and the poker run event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants visit four checkpoints around the village and on the hill to collect pink playing cards. The best poker hand at the end wins! Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony around 2:30 p.m. Other activities include a tasting of organic cold-pressed juices from our Presenting Sponsor Suja Organic as well as a Tribute Ride at 3 pm starting at the B4BC tent.
Participants are welcome to dedicate their run to someone who can’t be with them that day. Can’t participate? Join the fun and support B4BC by creating a free fundraising page to share with friends and family! All proceeds and donations from the auction and events will benefit Boarding for Breast Cancer’s Outreach, Education and Survivor Support Programs.
B4BC would like to thank all of its sponsors for the donations that enable the Shred The Love series: Presenting Sponsor Suja Organic, YETI, The North Face, Vans, Pura Vida, GoPro, Dakine, GNU, Smith, Union, Roxy, Nikita, Von Zipper, 686, POW Gloves, Coal, Enzo, and Armada.
About B4BC: Boarding for Breast Cancer is a 501©3 non-profit organization that advocates early detection and a healthy, active lifestyle as the best means for breast cancer prevention. Since 1996 B4BC has been hosting grassroots winter events in partnership with mountain resorts nation-wide. This year B4BC is celebrating 10 years of Shred the Love, an event series that engages local communities through a range of activations like board-a-thons, rail jams, pink poker runs and more. Throughout the 2020 winter season, B4BC will hit the road to visit eight mountains across the country in order to stompout breast cancer.
