Last weekend Grand Targhee Resort hosted Ragnar Relay, a national running series in which teams of participants trail run for 24 hours.
Grand Targhee first hosted the race in 2016, and drew in even more runners from around the region this year with the promise of fun times and great views. The resort's marketing director, Jennie White, said the Ragnar crew is great to work with, and that it's fun for Grand Targhee to offer an event that isn't bike-centric.
Over two days and one night, 150 teams of runners experienced a wide range of Teton trails, from the rolling meadows around the camping venue to the rocky ridge that leads to the summit of Fred’s.
Teams camped out, partied, and ran laps starting in the field below the resort, repurposed for the weekend as the Ragnar Village.
Jon Valvatne of Norway, who has been in the valley for a month visiting his wife’s family, heard about Ragnar only a few weeks before it happened, but was able to score a spot on a team from Colorado, the DINOMITES. While his teammates were strangers, he found them to be fun and friendly people, and as a bonus they won the mixed open category. At the end of the final leg, the DINOMITES helped their runner suit up in an inflatable t-rex costume and ran with her across the finish line.
“I don’t feel like competing/placing is the main focus of Ragnar events, but when you can have tons of fun and win at the same time that’s obviously a perfect combo,” Valvatne said.
Local runner Cheyenne Syvertson, who teamed up with seven other valley residents and one Coloradoan, agreed.
“Eight local ladies and one Boulderite trained all summer to be able to comfortably run in wigs and 80s thong leotards,” Syvertson said. “We had light up accessories, wild wigs, and knee high socks. Loco Ocho was one of the only teams in costume. We were definitely the most extra.”
It wasn’t all partying for Loco Ocho. Thanks to some speedy team members, they managed to claim second overall in the women’s category. Syvertson noted that the course was challenging and beautiful.
Valvatne added that the trails in the Tetons are fantastic, unlike anything he has at home, and he’s already looking forward to coming back next year.
“I had a great time at the Ragnar; it was impeccably organized, and the trails around the Grand Targhee Resort made for some spectacular running,” he said.
