...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BONNEVILLE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON,
MADISON, AND TETON COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and
Teton Counties.
* WHEN...Continuing through 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
The 50K men launch off the start line and into the mist at Pierre’s Hole.
Participants in Pierre’s Hole, the marquee endurance mountain bike race in the Teton region, faced some of the most challenging and grueling conditions the race has ever seen on Saturday.
The Grand Targhee race, which has a 100K and 50K event, draws mountain bikers from around the west to compete on scenic and usually fast course, which is almost entirely singletrack.
A couple days of much-needed rain and a clear morning may have promised good conditions for the long distance racers, who left the start line at 7 a.m., but those dreams had been dashed by the time the 50K racers started at 8 a.m. and the rain began to fall again. The first few miles were especially muddy, forcing most racers to push their bikes uphill toward the Peaked summit before a breathtakingly cold descent down 38 Special.
The attrition rate was high throughout the race, especially for the 100K racers; only a small portion of riders in most categories managed to finish.
Winning the 100K was Carter Anderson of Eagle Mountain, UT and, in a show of true perseverance, Bree Buckley of Victor took first in the women’s 100K race. James Roloff of Boise and Kelly Biscombe of Jackson won the 50K.
Some local category winners included 100K singlespeeder (and no stranger to the podium) Cary Smith of Jackson; 100K veteran man Jeff Loban of Victor; 50K singlespeeder Eric Scharnhorst of Jackson; and gutting it out through the cold and mud in her first Pierre’s Hole, 50K junior woman Isabel Warner, 15, of Victor.
Afterwards race director Andy Williams expressed his appreciation for the trail crew, ski patrol, volunteers, and racers for pushing through myriad challenges to make the event happen.