With a newly-elected board and the season only a few months away, Teton Valley Little League is looking for more volunteers to get involved with youth tee-ball, baseball, and softball.
Teton Valley Little League attracts around 300 kids each year; the season lasts around six weeks from May to the end of June, conditions depending. Teams practice and play in city parks around the valley.
Kurt Cox and Ryan Bonilla are replacing long-time leaders Bob Tomb and Roger Perkins as president and vice president of the organization’s board.
“They have done quite a lot for the league, Bob has been president for a long time,” Bonilla said. “We’d really like to show our appreciation and gratitude for them. Kurt and I are definitely excited to step into these new roles. We’ve got some fresh ideas and want to see baseball thrive here in the valley.”
Bonilla said the board is hoping to become more active on social media and get the word out early about Little League.
“We want to get people excited,” he said. “What it comes down to is we need more volunteers. There’s tons of competition in spring for people’s times.”
The board is holding its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Bonillas’ home in Tetonia (Jessica Bonilla has also been an active member of Little League, having served for several years as the secretary). Anyone is welcome to join, and there may even be room on the board for another member or two. The league also needs coaches for all age groups, umpires, refs, and volunteers to just show up, help out at practice, and maintain the fields.
“My whole goal is, we should be getting kids involved and interested so we can funnel them into the high school program, so Teton can be a state contender one day,” Bonilla said. “We just try our best to get out there, have fun, and teach some skills.”
Part of funneling players into high school means getting the majors off the ground; right now Teton Valley Little League doesn’t have a 13+ age group. It’s challenging to grow the program when there’s snow on the ground until May, Bonilla said, but he hopes to eventually build the league enough to attend and host regional tournaments.
“It’s tough for us because we have such a short season,” he said. “Most everyone else in Idaho is starting registration soon. It’s hard to be a part of those tournaments, but we’d love to be back there one day.”
Follow Teton Valley Little League on Facebook or email tetonvalleybaseball@gmail.com for more information. Registration will open at tetonvalleylittleleague.org in early April.