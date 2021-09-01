On Saturday the Teton County Fairgrounds arena was filled with dirt bikers large and small tackling rugged obstacles at the Teton Valley EnduroCross, hosted by the Skyliners Motor Club.
Awards were provided by KLIM and the track was prepared by Action Excavation, PEI, Kaufman Lumber, Trail Creek Nursery, RC Trucking, Ambient Green, Horizon Landscape and Kunz Chiropractic.
Proceeds from the event raffle went to cover medical expenses for Oliver Hibbert, who is in recovery after being hit by a truck while riding his dirt bike in July.