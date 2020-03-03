Teton Valley youth hockey Bantams (U14) etched their name in Cutthroat history in Sun Valley bringing home a state championship in the B division.
After going undefeated (3-0) in the round robin portion of the tournament, Teton scored a decisive 10-2 victory in the championship game. Overall, the Cutthroat team outscored their opponents 24-6 in the tournament.
This victory marks the second tournament win this year for the Bantams and the first ever state championship for the young program. Coach Crista Pentz said that teams across the region have taken note of the progress that the Cutthroat hockey program has made over the past few years. Coaches George Steiner and Davis Sebald, neither of whom have kids in the program, have dedicated countless hours to help develop the players.
The coaches expressed a great sense of pride with the success of the U14 team, and the program in general. They are also excited to be a part of the continued growth and development across all ages of the Cutthroat hockey program. The Bantams will round out their season at the Spring Fling Tournament in Salt Lake City on March 13-15.
