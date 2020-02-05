Teton Valley Cutthroat Bantams (14u) brought home the Championship banner in the Sun Valley tournament this weekend. They played against Jackson, Sun Valley, Park City, and Boise. They went 3-1 and secured the top seed going into the championship game on Sunday where they defeated Boise 3-2 for first place. These kids played their hearts out and left it all in the ice. Congratulations Bantam Cutthroats!
